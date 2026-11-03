Sharon Lynn Taylor, age 93, of Bradley, Arkansas, passed from this earthly life on Saturday, October 31, 2026, in Springhill, Louisiana, at Springhill Medical Center.

August 18, 1933 – October 31, 2026

Sharon Lynn Taylor, age 93, of Bradley, Arkansas, passed from this earthly life on Saturday, October 31, 2026, in Springhill, Louisiana, at Springhill Medical Center.

Mrs. Taylor was born on August 18, 1933, in DeKalb, Texas. She was a retired educator and a dedicated teacher in the Broken Bow, Oklahoma School District and the Texarkana, Arkansas School District. She believed in the importance of education, discipline, respect, and doing your very best.

She was a former member of Beech Street First Baptist Church and a current member of Bradley Baptist Church. She cherished her church family and fellowship.

Outside of teaching, Sharon found joy in playing the piano, studying her Bible, and spending time with her family. She treasured God’s Word and valued the opportunity to grow in her faith. Her church and family held a special place in her heart.

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Upon her retirement from teaching, Sharon embraced a new season of life filled with travel, adventure, and treasured memories. She and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the countryside in their motor home, exploring different places and experiencing the beauty of life together.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney C. Taylor, of sixty-three years; her parents: Jewel and Robert Wages; her sister, Dorothy Lawler; and her brother, Bill Wages.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and John Kennedy of Bradley, Arkansas; two granddaughters, Amy Cannon and her husband, Shay of Bradley, Arkansas; Rebecca Kennedy Weaver and her husband, Lyndon of Blossom, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Allie Cannon and Cody Cannon; and a host of friends and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bradley Baptist Church, 312 7th Street, Bradley Arkansas 71826

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 P. M. on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at Bradley Baptist Church, with Bro. Tommy Weems officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 to 1:00 P.M.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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