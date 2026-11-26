October 18, 1954 – November 9, 2026

Tommy Charles “T.C.” Smith

October 18, 1954 – November 9, 2026

Mr. Tommy Charles “T.C.” Smith 72, of Lewisville, Arkansas, passed away at Southwest Arkansas Regional Medical Center on the morning of November 9, 2026. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Tommy Charles was born to the late Mr. Edward Brown, Jr and Ms. Mattie Ree Dafney on October 18, 1954, both of whom preceded him in death as well as a sister, Lula Mae Tyson.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

He is survived by his loving wife of eight years Mrs. Annie Mae Hines – Smith. His children, Angela (Geroge) Daniels of Grand Prairie, Texas, Ty Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas, Michawl Daniels, of Texarkana, Texas, Terrnsila Flowers, of Heartland, Texas, and Santiner (Alanda) Lewis of Red Oak, Texas. His siblings, Rev. Willie Lee (Rachelle) Ligans, Juanita Smith, Larry (Shirley) Tucker, Essie (John) Alford, Lynette Clemonss, and Mattie Jo Lowe, All of Lewisville, Arkansas. Jennettee Brown-Miles and Oralean Brown, both of Fresno, California. A host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and co-workers.

Tommy Charles was a man who put his family in front of everything he did. He especially loved his wife, Annie and made sure the whole world knew it. There was almost never a conversation that came about where he did not express his love for her and all the rest of the family.

He was an avid outdoorsman, focusing mainly on fishing in his later years, one of his favorite places to drop his lines was at Spirit Lake. When he wasn’t working, or fishing, he watched almost all sports. He was an outstanding bowler and often bragged about how many championships he had won. He could also be found listening to Jazz, Gospel, especially the Williams Brothers, and Old School R & B, Southern Soul and Blues. He was very fond of and loved by his employers at Smith Monument Company, Daniel and Daynna Harrison.

His service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. in the Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel 415 East First Street, Stamps, Arkansas 71860, with full military honors. Visitation will be at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home on Friday November 27, 2026, from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M.

Masks are optional but highly recommended.

Courtesy of Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link Print