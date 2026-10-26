Tony R. Purtle of Little Rock passed away peacefully on October 21, 2026, at the age of 81, with his family by his side. He was born on September 4, 1945, in Hope, Arkansas to LU "Shorty" Purtle and Mary Petri Purtle. He graduated from...

September 4, 1945 – October 21, 2026

Tony R. Purtle of Little Rock passed away peacefully on October 21, 2026, at the age of 81, with his family by his side. He was born on September 4, 1945, in Hope, Arkansas to LU “Shorty” Purtle and Mary Petri Purtle. He graduated from Hope High School in 1963 where he played football and basketball. He graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a degree in Sales Management.

He worked as an Executive Sales Representative with major commercial building materials and contractor supply companies, retiring from Masonite Corporation in 2002.

Tony was an avid golfer and Arkansas Razorback fan following them in basketball and football. He was a member of the Little Rock Athletic Club and Razorback Club and attended every Razorback game up until last year, including out of state games.

Tony was a kind, gentle man – full of life and laughter – especially for his wife, Sandy, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and kitties. He loved and cherished his family, always willing to help them, as well as anyone else, in any way he could. He leaves many treasured memories with those he loved.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandy K. DeSalvo; his children, Michael (Judi) Purtle of North Little Rock, Catharine Grace (Dean) Alford of Little Rock, and Shea (Dustin) Cauthon of Cabot; grandchildren, Grace Ann (Bray) Valentine, Cole (Jasmine) Purtle, Zachery Alford, Abigail Alford, Maggie (Johnathan) Arnold, Sydney (Ryan) Westin; great-grandchildren, Kaylie Westin, Maycee Westin, Adeline Valentine; and brother, Jimmy (Peggy) Purtle. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Diane Campbell and Linda Herndon; and granddaughter, Averie Rose Cauthon.

A private burial service will be held at a later date at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Hope, Arkansas.

Honorary Pallbearers are Dean Alford, Dustin Cauthon, Zachery Alford, Cole Purtle, Chris Campbell, Robert DeSalvo, Jimmy Walker, Keith DeSalvo, Heathe Chambers, Blake DeSalvo, Julie Potts, Luke Potts, Aniston Potts, and Dee Rodgers.

Courtesy of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link