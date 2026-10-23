Tracy Deen Davis, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. He was born on September 4, 1963, to Wanda and Jimmy T. Davis.

September 4, 1963 – October 20, 2026

Tracy Deen Davis, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. He was born on September 4, 1963, to Wanda and Jimmy T. Davis.

Family and friends will remember Tracy as a dedicated, hardworking man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to those around him. He was the kind of person who put the needs of others before his own, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts and lives of those who knew and loved him. Above all, Tracy strove to put his family first and to be a man they could always look up to and be proud of.

Some of Tracy’s greatest joys in life were spending time with his family and embracing his adventurous spirit. He especially loved riding his four-wheeler through the mountains of Mena, Arkansas, boating at Lake Greeson, and riding motorcycles. These adventures brought him happiness and allowed him to create lasting memories with those he loved.

Throughout his career, Tracy worked as a Project Manager in the offshore oil and gas industry for BP Offshore, Shell, and GIS Industries.

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Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his parents, Jim and Wanda Davis; his children, Jessica (John) Watson of Melissa, Texas, and Tristan (Annie) Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas; his three grandchildren, Thomas Watson, Luke Watson, and Hazle Davis; and his brother, Scott (Carman) Davis.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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