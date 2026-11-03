With heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss, we announce the passing of our beloved Troy Daniel Ferrell, who went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 31, 2026, in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the age of 62.

September 28, 1964 – October 31, 2026

With heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss, we announce the passing of our beloved Troy Daniel Ferrell, who went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 31, 2026, in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the age of 62.

Troy was born on September 28, 1964, in Fort Ord, California. He was truly one of a kind. If you knew Troy, you knew his laugh, his jokes, and his stories. He was the jokester, the talker, and the storyteller who could turn a simple conversation into a long adventure. He never seemed to run out of things to say, and you could always count on him to bring laughter wherever he went. But behind all that humor was an even bigger heart. Troy was a big teddy bear, the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back without thinking twice. He loved deeply, cared genuinely, and had a way of making people feel special.

Troy had a true passion for the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Some of his greatest joys came from being outside and sharing those experiences with the people he loved. He was more than someone who enjoyed hunting and fishing; he was a teacher who passed those traditions down to the next generation. The lessons he taught and memories he helped create will live on for years to come.

Troy dedicated more than 30 years of his life working for Arkla/CenterPoint Energy before retiring. His years of dedication and hard work were a testament to his commitment and work ethic.

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To many, he was a brother, uncle, and friend, but to those who knew him best, he was so much more. He was someone you could laugh with, learn from, count on, and make memories with. His presence filled a room, his stories filled the time, and his heart made a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Troy was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Jean Burke; his father, James David Ferrell; his bonus dad, William Jewel Burke; his grandparents, Viola Mahan Sander and Daniel Boone Mahan; and his brothers, Bruce Burke and Mike Ferrell.

He is survived by his brothers, Danny Dintleman (Trina), Mark Ferrell, and Dennis Burke (Linda); his sister, Toni Hodges; his aunt Helen; and his uncle Mearl; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, and special cousins who will forever cherish his memory.

Though our hearts are broken by his absence, we find comfort in knowing that his earthly struggles are over, his body is no longer tired, and he is finally home with his Lord and Savior.

We will miss his laughter, his endless stories, his jokes, his big hugs, and all the little things that made him who he was. There will be stories told for years to come, and chances are, many of them will begin with, “Remember that time Troy…”

The woods and waters he loved so much will never quite feel the same. But his legacy will live on in the lives he touched, the lessons he taught, and the love he gave so freely.

Until we meet again, Troy. You will be loved, remembered, and missed more than words could ever express.

Service:

White Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church

314 Hwy 332

Hope, AR 71801

Officiating: Brother John Nations

Visitation: 10:00 a.m.

Celebration of life : 11:00 a.m.

Saturday November 7th 2026

Courtesy of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes.

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