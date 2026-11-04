Wade Varl May, 32, of Bodcaw, Arkansas, left this life to be with the Lord on October 29, 2026. He was born on April 2, 1994, to Mariann May and TJ Spell. He is the grandson of James Varl May (Papaw) & Debbie May (Nana), and Teddy...

April 2, 1994 – October 29, 2026

Wade Varl May, 32, of Bodcaw, Arkansas, left this life to be with the Lord on October 29, 2026. He was born on April 2, 1994, to Mariann May and TJ Spell. He is the grandson of James Varl May (Papaw) & Debbie May (Nana), and Teddy (Papaw Teddy) & Virginia Spell (Memaw).

Wade had a love for the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing. He could often be found tinkering around with things and keeping himself busy with whatever project caught his interest. He enjoyed hunting for a good bargain, visiting pawn shops and yard sales to see what treasures he might find. He enjoyed playing pool and was always ready for a good card game. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Wade was preceded in death by James Varl May; his brother from another mother, James Matthew Langston; and Virginia Spell; Penny Spell; Jesse Spell; and Heath Spell.

He is survived by his mother, Mariann & Jacque Faulkner; his father, TJ & Avain Spell; his siblings, Lane Faulkner, Kyle Spell, Hannah Spell, and Damon Sisco; Debbie May; Kerrie May-Langston; Loretta, Scott, & Tiffany Baker; Brittany, Evan, & Aiden Hartness; Teddy Spell; Diana Spell; Melinda Spell; Bruce Allen; and Chad Allen, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends all of whom hold their own special memories of Wade.

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His memory will live on through the many family members and friends who love him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Haven House in Texarkana, Texas, in Wade’s memory. You can donate at www.havenhomestexarkana.com just look for the yellow heart with his name or mail to: Haven Homes Men’s Center 1707 W. 7th Street Texarkana, TX 75501

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday November 6, 2026, at Union Cemetery in Bodcaw, Arkansas, with Bro. Jerry Evans officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Herndon- Fuqua Funeral Home.

Courtesy of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes.

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