William ‘Bill’ Mortensen

November 3, 1933 – October 17, 2026

William F. “Bill” Mortensen Jr., 92, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2026.

Born on November 3, 1933, Bill devoted his life to his family, his country, his church, and his community. Known for his honesty, kindness, and gentle spirit, he made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Bill shared more than 62 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Patricia Bernice Harvey Mortensen, who preceded him in death on September 15, 2026. Together, they built a family rooted in faith, respect, and enduring love. Bill treasured his roles as husband, father, and grandfather, serving as a trusted source of wisdom, encouragement, and strength to those he loved. His example will continue to guide his family and all who knew him.

A veteran of the United States Army, Bill carried a deep sense of patriotism and duty throughout his life. He was also a longtime member of Walnut Street Church of Christ in Texarkana, where he served as a deacon for more than 40 years. His commitment to the church was reflected in his faithful service and genuine care for others.

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Bill was a member of the local Masonic fraternity in Texarkana for more than 65 years. Through his military service, church involvement, and Masonic membership, he formed lasting bonds and contributed generously to the lives of those around him.

Bill is survived by his son, Will Mortensen of Texarkana, Texas; his three grandsons, Todd William Mortensen and his wife, Miranda, Joseph Henry Mortensen, and Samuel Patrick Mortensen, all of Dallas, Texas; and several nieces and nephews who continued to support him with love. He also leaves many friends and loved ones who will remember him with affection.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Bernice Harvey Mortensen, and his three siblings. Bill was the youngest of four children.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard in Texarkana, Texas.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 23, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard, with John Cannon officiating.

Graveside services will follow at Chapelwood Funeral Home, where full military honors will be rendered.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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