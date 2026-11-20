Willis Webster, a cherished father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2026, at Atlanta Hospital in Atlanta, Texas, following a long illness.

January 11, 1944 – November 10, 2026

Willis Webster, a cherished father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2026, at Atlanta Hospital in Atlanta, Texas, following a long illness.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Atlanta, Texas, Willis was the beloved son of J.B. and Vordine Webster, both of whom predeceased him. Willis spent his formative years in Atlanta, Texas where he graduated from Atlanta High School in 1962. During his high school years, he was an avid football player, cultivating a lifelong passion for the sport.

After graduation, Willis embarked on a career at General Motors Truck and Bus in Flint, Michigan, dedicating 30 years of service before retiring in 1996. His work ethic and dedication to his career were admired by all who knew him. On October 30, 1965, Willis married the love of his life, Mary Luease Atkins, in Flint, MI. Together, they created a loving home and raised six children, fostering a bond that lasted nearly 39 wonderful years until Mary’s passing.

Willis was predeceased by his dear wife, sisters Martha James and Louise Darty, brother Herbert Webster, great-great grandson De’Ayre Dior Plunkett, sister-in-law Operine Webster, and brothers-in-law Robert Darty and Billy Cook.

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Willis is survived by his devoted children: Keith DeWayne (Jacqueline) Webster of Raleigh, NC, Timothy Pendrel (Tawana) Webster of Schertz, TX, Kareem (Jaunita) Jabbar Webster Sr. of Atlanta, TX, Rodney Andre (Shawana) Webster and Maurice Erving Webster both of Flint, MI, and his daughter Necia Webster of Flint, MI. His legacy continues through 30 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought immense joy and pride to his life.

Willis also leaves behind two great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Roberta Webster of Atlanta, TX, and Tressa Cook of Houston, TX, and eight brothers, Joe Webster and Jerry Webster of Flint, MI, Henry Webster, Daryl (Delores) Webster, Charles (Brenda) Webster, Eddie (Sharon) Webster, and Aberney Webster of Atlanta, TX, and Hardy (Mildred) Webster of Linden, TX. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Rose (Roosevelt) Gibson of Flint, MI, Krystal Atkins of Detroit, MI, brother-in-law George (Marie) Atkins, and his best friend, Delton Johnson (Tucker) of Atlanta, TX, along with a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Willis was a proud member of Oman Temple #72 and John W. Stevenson Lodge #56. Willis was known for his enormous charity and youth of Flint, MI. He had a natural ability to make everyone feel welcome and valued, often lightening the mood with a well-timed joke. His kindness and generosity were hallmarks of his character, qualities that left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In his leisure, Willis enjoyed playing Dominoes and Spades, activities that brought him joy and camaraderie with friends and family. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those he touched.

Viewing will take place Friday, November 20, 2026, from 10 am to 5 pm at Hanner Funeral Service.

There will be a visitation time Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 11 am to 12 pm at Roach Church of God in Christ, with services to follow, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service, with Pastor Charles Webster officiating.

Graveside services will be 2 pm Friday, November 27, 2026, at Sunset River Rest Cemetery, Flint Michigan, under the direction of L.E. Moon Funeral Home.

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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