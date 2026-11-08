District’s done: 13 area football teams open the playoffs this week

Texas bi-district games are Nov. 12-13 and the Arkansas playoffs open Nov. 13. Here is who plays whom, when and where.

The regular season is over, and 13 area football teams are still playing. Texas bi-district games are Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12-13, and the Arkansas playoffs open Friday, Nov. 13. Most Texas pairings were set over the weekend.

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Three area teams won district titles: Hooks (6-0 in 9-3A Division II), Atlanta (5-0 in 8-3A Division I) and Nashville (7-0 in 4A-7, 10-0 overall).

Texas bi-district schedule

Thursday, Nov. 12

Atlanta (8-2, 5-0 district) vs. Mount Vernon (6-4, 3-3) , 7 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg. The Rabbits won 8-3A Division I outright.

, 7 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg. The Rabbits won 8-3A Division I outright. Liberty-Eylau (5-5, 4-1 district) vs. Commerce (7-3, 4-2) , 7 p.m., Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant. The Leopards clinched second in 8-3A Division I with a 12-7 win at Tatum.

, 7 p.m., Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant. The Leopards clinched second in 8-3A Division I with a 12-7 win at Tatum. Pleasant Grove (8-2, 3-2 district) at Farmersville (6-4, 4-1) , 7 p.m., Farmer Stadium, Farmersville. The Hawks finished third in 8-4A Division II behind Gilmer and Carthage.

, 7 p.m., Farmer Stadium, Farmersville. The Hawks finished third in 8-4A Division II behind Gilmer and Carthage. James Bowie (6-4, 3-2 district) vs. Lindsay (7-3, 3-1) , 7 p.m., Patriot Stadium, Pattonville. The Pirates finished third in 10-2A Division II.

, 7 p.m., Patriot Stadium, Pattonville. The Pirates finished third in 10-2A Division II. Maud (4-6, 2-3 district) vs. Collinsville (10-0, 5-0), 7 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Paris. Maud got in as the fourth seed from 10-2A Division II and draws an unbeaten opponent.

Friday, Nov. 13

Texas High (7-3, 6-1 district) vs. Dallas Woodrow Wilson (7-3, 6-2) , 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, Texarkana. The Tigers finished second in 6-5A Division II behind Terrell and get a home playoff game.

, 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, Texarkana. The Tigers finished second in 6-5A Division II behind Terrell and get a home playoff game. Hooks (7-3, 6-0 district) vs. Arp (7-3, 2-3) , 7 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville. The Hornets went 6-0 to win 9-3A Division II.

, 7 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, Hallsville. The Hornets went 6-0 to win 9-3A Division II. De Kalb (7-3, 5-1 district) vs. Troup (7-3, 3-2) , 7 p.m., Meredith Memorial Stadium, Mineola. The Bears finished second in 9-3A Division II after beating New Boston 54-35.

, 7 p.m., Meredith Memorial Stadium, Mineola. The Bears finished second in 9-3A Division II after beating New Boston 54-35. New Boston (5-5, 4-2 district) vs. West Rusk (8-2, 4-1) , 7 p.m., Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium, Gladewater. The Lions are the No. 3 seed from 9-3A Division II.

, 7 p.m., Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium, Gladewater. The Lions are the No. 3 seed from 9-3A Division II. Redwater (6-4, 3-3 district) vs. Jefferson (9-1, 5-0), 7:30 p.m., Rabbitt Stadium, Atlanta. The Dragons took the last playoff spot in 9-3A Division II with a 73-66 win over Daingerfield.

Arkansas first round

Arkansas High (6-4, 5-2 conference) at Farmington (9-1, 6-1) , Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. The Razorbacks are the No. 3 seed from 5A-South after a 63-62 overtime win over Pine Bluff decided the tiebreaker.

, Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. The Razorbacks are the No. 3 seed from 5A-South after a 63-62 overtime win over Pine Bluff decided the tiebreaker. Ashdown (4-6, 3-4 conference) at Ozark (10-0, 7-0) , Friday, Nov. 13. The Panthers got in as the No. 5 seed from 4A-7 and go on the road against an unbeaten team.

, Friday, Nov. 13. The Panthers got in as the No. 5 seed from 4A-7 and go on the road against an unbeaten team. Nashville (10-0, 7-0 conference) has a first-round bye as the 4A-7 champion and will play at home Nov. 20.

How to watch or listen

UIL rules keep Texas playoff games off live television until the state finals, so the options are streaming and radio.

NFHS Network. The NFHS Network has first rights to Texas playoff games, and every host stadium on this week’s schedule belongs to a school that streams through it, including Texas High for Friday’s home game at Grim Park. Single games are $13.99, or a subscription covers all of them. Game pages usually appear on the host school’s NFHS page during the week. Farmington, Ashdown and Ozark also have NFHS pages for the Arkansas games.

The NFHS Network has first rights to Texas playoff games, and every host stadium on this week’s schedule belongs to a school that streams through it, including Texas High for Friday’s home game at Grim Park. Single games are $13.99, or a subscription covers all of them. Game pages usually appear on the host school’s NFHS page during the week. Farmington, Ashdown and Ozark also have NFHS pages for the Arkansas games. Texarkana Gameday. The free local streams on YouTube and Facebook have carried Pleasant Grove, Liberty-Eylau, Atlanta, Hooks and Redwater games this season, including Friday’s Redwater-Daingerfield shootout. Its playoff broadcast schedule had not been posted as of Sunday afternoon.

The free local streams on YouTube and Facebook have carried Pleasant Grove, Liberty-Eylau, Atlanta, Hooks and Redwater games this season, including Friday’s Redwater-Daingerfield shootout. Its playoff broadcast schedule had not been posted as of Sunday afternoon. Arkansas High at Farmington. Farmington’s school-run stream, FarmCardsLive, has carried the Cardinals’ home games free this season, and the district says the playoff game is at Cardinal Stadium. Watch the Farmington Public Schools live feed for the link. Some Arkansas playoff hosts move their streams to pay-per-view on Hudl.

Farmington’s school-run stream, FarmCardsLive, has carried the Cardinals’ home games free this season, and the district says the playoff game is at Cardinal Stadium. Watch the Farmington Public Schools live feed for the link. Some Arkansas playoff hosts move their streams to pay-per-view on Hudl. Radio. ESPN Texarkana 94.1 FM is the Pleasant Grove flagship. Nashville’s games are on B99.5 FM, which returns Nov. 20 after the bye. The UIL posts a list of approved playoff radio broadcasts each week on its football media page; this week’s list was not up Sunday.

How the regular season ended

Redwater and Daingerfield played a win-and-in game Friday night that turned into a 139-point shootout. Redwater won 73-66 and Daingerfield’s season is over.

Liberty-Eylau won 12-7 at Tatum to finish second behind Atlanta, and De Kalb beat New Boston 54-35 to finish second behind Hooks. Atlanta closed out the district schedule with a 21-14 win at Gladewater.

Pleasant Grove won 49-12 at Pittsburg, Texas High beat Greenville 49-20 and James Bowie beat Maud 50-6. In Arkansas, Nashville beat Genoa Central 47-14, Hope beat Fouke 42-14 and Fountain Lake won 51-22 at Ashdown.

Two games were played Thursday: Hooks won 40-22 at Hughes Springs, and Arkansas High beat De Queen 35-8.

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Final week scores

Texas Pleasant Grove 49 Pittsburg 12 Finalat Pittsburg Liberty-Eylau 12 Tatum 7 Finalat Tatum Greenville 20 Texas High 49 Finalat Texas High New Boston 35 De Kalb 54 Finalat De Kalb Daingerfield 66 Redwater 73 Finalat Redwater Atlanta 21 Gladewater 14 Finalat Gladewater Maud 6 James Bowie 50 Finalat James Bowie Hooks 40 Hughes Springs 22 Final · Thursdayat Hughes Springs Arkansas De Queen 8 Arkansas High 35 Final · Thursdayat Arkansas High Fouke 14 Hope 42 Finalat Hope Genoa Central 14 Nashville 47 Finalat Nashville Fountain Lake 51 Ashdown 22 Finalat Ashdown

Hooks-Hughes Springs and De Queen-Arkansas High were played Thursday. Scores: Texarkana Gameday.

Seasons over

Daingerfield, Hughes Springs and Queen City are done in Texas. Hope, Fouke, Genoa Central and De Queen are done in Arkansas.

Game times and sites come from published bi-district schedules and can change. Check with the schools before you make the drive. Pairings are official when the UIL and the Arkansas Activities Association post them.

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