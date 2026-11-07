Bowie County man charged with felony animal cruelty in shooting death of family dog Vegas

A Bowie County man is charged with a felony in the shooting death of Vegas, a family dog whose owner offered a $1,000 reward for information last month.

Johnny Carl Steward, 31, was booked into the Bowie County jail at 4:54 p.m. Friday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals, a third-degree felony, according to jail records. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the arresting agency.

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Two Texas game wardens and four sheriff’s deputies made the arrest Friday afternoon.

Vegas, a miniature Australian shepherd, was shot and killed Oct. 21 on the Bowie County cattle farm of his owner, Dakota Taylor. Taylor said the dog “was a member of our family, a loyal companion, and like a son to me.”

Taylor offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction and asked the public not to identify or confront anyone, instead sending tips to the sheriff’s office. Several law enforcement agencies worked the case.

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Under Texas law, killing or seriously injuring a non-livestock animal without the owner’s consent is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Steward no longer appeared on the Bowie County jail roster Saturday morning, and no bond information had been posted.

An arrest is not a conviction. Steward is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 628-6700.

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