Probation report says Texarkana man beat woman, dragged her from home before kidnapping arrest

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A state probation officer’s report filed this week gives the first account in court records of the Oct. 13 attack that led to kidnapping charges against a Texarkana man, saying he beat a woman and dragged her out of a home after she told him she no longer wanted to be with him.

Jarvis Jermaine Roberson, 39, was charged Oct. 20 with kidnapping and felony third-degree domestic battering in case 46CR-26-556. No affidavit describing the attack had been filed in that case.

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On Thursday, prosecutors filed an amended petition to revoke Roberson’s probation in his 2022 domestic battering case, adding the new arrest to a list of violations. The attached report by his probation officer, citing Miller County Sheriff’s Office records, says deputies were sent to a home in Miller County on Oct. 13 for an assault in progress.

Before they arrived, the report says, deputies were told that Roberson had forced the woman out of the residence and was still assaulting her. Deputies found the two near U.S. Highway 67 and Gilbrook Lane and took Roberson into custody.

The woman told deputies that Roberson forced her out of the home and that she did not want to go with him, according to the report. She said she had told him she no longer wanted to be with him, and he became upset and hit her repeatedly on the head and body. The homeowner told deputies she saw Roberson hitting the woman and then forcefully dragging her out of the house, the report says.

Circuit Judge Brent Haltom signed an order Nov. 4 finding reasonable cause to believe Roberson violated his probation and directing that the amended petition be served on him.

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New no-contact charge

Court records also show a new misdemeanor case against Roberson. A judge issued a warrant Oct. 27 charging him with violating a no-contact order, on a sworn affidavit by Alvaro Salguero, and Miller County deputies served it Oct. 28. His bond on that charge was set at $25,000. The records filed so far do not say how the order was violated.

Roberson has been held without bond on the probation warrant since his Oct. 13 arrest. His bond on the kidnapping case was set at $50,000.

The amended probation report repeats the earlier violations: Roberson stopped reporting to his probation officer in October 2023, was arrested four times in Bowie County, Texas, between February 2025 and January 2026, and failed to report after each release. It says he still owes $2,440 in fines and court costs and has never made a payment, and is $105 behind on supervision fees. The officer recommends that Roberson’s probation be revoked and that he be sent to prison.

Roberson pleaded guilty in January 2023 to felony third-degree domestic battering and received four years of probation. The charging document in the kidnapping case says he has four or more prior felony convictions, so he faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted of kidnapping.

Roberson is presumed innocent of the new charges unless proven guilty in court.

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