Patricia ‘Pat’ Middleton Ballard, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 6, 1948, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to LouNell and Ralph...

January 6, 1948 – November 18, 2026

Patricia ‘Pat’ Middleton Ballard, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 6, 1948, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to LouNell and Ralph Middleton.

Pat was a member of St. James Episcopal Church. She spent her working years as a sales associate at Dillard’s until her retirement. Outside of work, she enjoyed volunteering with the Salvation Army and spending quiet time on her porch caring for her woodland creatures.

Family was everything to Pat, and she had her own special way of showing love. She loved buying things for her son, Twister, and when her grandson, Tristan, came along, he quickly became the recipient of that same love and generosity. She never missed an opportunity to spoil the people she loved and make them feel special.

Her family remembers her as someone who loved in her own way and had a love language all her own. Whether it was buying clothes, spending money on her family, or simply showing up for the people she cared about, Pat found joy in giving. Her generosity, her love for her family, and the memories she created with those closest to her will forever be cherished.

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She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Ballard; son, Thumper Glynn Ballard; parents, LouNell and Ralph Middleton; and brother, Ralph Ballard Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Twister Ballard and wife, Melissa; grandsons, Tristan Ballard and Blake Starrett; stepmother, Melba Middleton; childhood friend Becky Hampton; and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at First Baptist Church-Atrium Moore Lane, with Pastor Bryan Bixler. A private family burial will follow.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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