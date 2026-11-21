REDWATER, Texas — A 19-year-old Texarkana man was arrested Friday afternoon after he ran into the woods to get away from a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper east of Redwater. His run set off a search by more than a dozen officers.

Nicholas Gage Mooneyham was booked into the Bi-State Jail on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, according to jail records.

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The search began shortly after 3 p.m., when a trooper came upon a car left in the roadway on Pine Ridge Road, off County Road 1236. The driver ran into the woods before the trooper could make contact, according to emergency radio traffic.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies, several DPS troopers and a K-9 unit set up a perimeter around the area. Dispatchers also requested game wardens.

A tracking dog was deployed at about 3:20 p.m. and followed a trail along the railroad tracks toward a creek. Deputies posted units at the U.S. Highway 67 bridge near County Road 1213 and watched a house the man was believed to have come from. A landowner opened a gate on a fenced property along the highway so officers could drive in.

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Deputies took Mooneyham into custody at about 4:15 p.m. near Highway 67 and County Road 1213, according to radio traffic and jail records.

The car, an older gold sedan with Illinois plates, was towed by the county.

The search brought a large police presence to the area for more than an hour Friday afternoon.

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