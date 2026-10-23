Police seek 18-year-old in River Crossing Apartments shooting; 17-year-old suspect was shot by robbery victim

Texarkana, Texas, police are searching for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting a man multiple times during an armed robbery early Friday at River Crossing Apartments on College Drive. The 17-year-old accused of taking part in the robbery was shot when the victim returned fire, police said.

Detectives have obtained aggravated robbery warrants for Ladaidrian Jackson, 18, and Roberlynsti McHenry, 17, according to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

Police said the two held a 36-year-old man at gunpoint during a robbery at the complex. Jackson then shot the man multiple times, and the man fired back, hitting McHenry, police said.

Both the 36-year-old and McHenry were airlifted to hospitals in Little Rock. Police said McHenry is in critical condition and will be arrested on his warrant when he is released from the hospital. There was no update Friday afternoon on the condition of the man who was robbed. Police have not released his name.

Jackson is still wanted.

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Officers were called to the back of the complex in the 1000 block of College Drive a little before 2 a.m. Friday on a report that someone had been shot. A second wounded man was found a few minutes later in the CVS parking lot on North State Line Avenue, and detectives determined both men were shot during the same incident at the apartments, TXKtoday reported earlier Friday. Both were taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System before being flown to Little Rock.

Anyone who knows where Jackson is should call 911, Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (7867) or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.

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