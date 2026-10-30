Two charged with murder in Blanton Street killing; police say 19-year-old was a random target

TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana, Texas, police have arrested two people in the shooting death of 19-year-old Fran’Davion Smith, who was killed Monday night in the front yard of a home on Blanton Street. Detectives say neither suspect knew him.

Willie Terrell Fobbs, 32, is charged with murder and is accused of firing the shots, the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department said Friday. Ravyn Betts, 28, is also charged with murder. Police say she drove Fobbs around the Beverly neighborhood that night while he looked for someone to confront.

Willie Terrell Fobbs (Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

“At this point, investigators have found no known connection between either suspect and Smith,” the department said. “The evidence indicates this was a completely random act of violence.”

What police say happened

Officers were sent to the area near Blanton and Wheeler streets at about 9:55 p.m. Monday after callers reported hearing about eight shots fired in rapid succession, TXKtoday reported Tuesday. They found Smith lying in the yard of a home in the 400 block of Blanton Street. Police had not released his name or a motive until Friday.

According to the department, Fobbs was apparently upset about something unrelated when he came across Smith walking down Blanton Street. Fobbs fired several shots at Smith as he ran into his front yard, hitting him multiple times. Smith died at the scene before officers arrived.

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Detectives identified Fobbs using surveillance video from the area and leads developed by patrol officers, police said. Earlier this week they recovered the vehicle and the gun used in the shooting.

Police say Betts knew Fobbs was armed. She stayed with him at an area hotel for more than a day after the shooting and never contacted police, the department said.

Ravyn Betts (Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

The arrests

Betts was arrested Thursday as she walked near an apartment complex on College Drive. She was booked into the Bi-State Jail on Thursday afternoon on a first-degree felony murder charge, jail records show.

Detectives kept watch on several places where Fobbs was known to spend time. On Friday morning they spotted him leaving an apartment complex on North State Line Avenue, pulled him over and arrested him without incident, police said.

Police put the arrest at about 9 a.m. Police radio traffic places the stop near Hooters on North State Line Avenue at about 8:30 a.m., when officers reported two people in custody. A warrant check on the second person came back clear, according to the radio traffic.

A warrant check on Fobbs showed he was wanted by Texarkana, Texas, police on the murder warrant, with no bond, and also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Illinois, according to the radio traffic. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail.

It was not his first time in the Bi-State Jail this year. Nash police arrested Fobbs on Aug. 12 on a probation violation warrant out of Illinois, the Nash Police Department told TXKtoday. Officers took him to the Bi-State Jail and booked him on the warrant that night, and jail records list the booking as a hold for another agency.

“On an out of state felony, our involvement pretty well ends after we book them into the jail,” the department said. “If Illinois did not transport, we have no control over that.”

Jail records available online do not show when Fobbs was released or whether Illinois authorities ever came to get him.

In Texas, murder is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison.

“This was a very difficult case to solve that initially had almost no leads,” Police Chief Kevin Schutte said. “However, our officers and detectives have worked day and night for the last four days and never gave up. They left no stone unturned.”

“While there’s no way these arrests can heal the incredible hurt and pain for Fran’Davion’s family and friends, we hope that the knowledge that those responsible will be held accountable will provide some measure of peace for them,” Schutte said.

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