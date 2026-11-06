Free rabies shots for dogs and cats at Bark at the Park Saturday

Texarkana, Texas Animal Services will give free rabies vaccinations and city registrations to dogs and cats Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bark at the Park in Spring Lake Park.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Pet owners can get their dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies for free Saturday at the city’s annual Bark at the Park.

Texarkana, Texas Animal Services will host the event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Kylee Sullivan Dog Park inside Spring Lake Park, just off the Mall Drive entrance.

Advertisement

What’s offered

Free rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats.

for dogs and cats. Free city pet registrations.

Other vaccinations for a minimal fee.

All paperwork and vaccinations will be completed on site.

Before you go

All dogs must be on leashes, and all cats must be secured in carriers during the event.

The event has been open to everyone in past years, including pet owners who live outside the Texarkana, Texas, city limits. Last year, the city noted that while anyone can get a Texarkana, Texas, city registration, it will not satisfy the requirements of another city that has its own pet registration policy.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

Bark at the Park is part of Texarkana, Texas Parks & Recreation’s fall lineup at Spring Lake Park.

For more information, call Animal Services at 903-798-3535 or visit texarkanatexas.gov.