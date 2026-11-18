Atlanta State Park's free Christmas in the Park drive-through lights return Dec. 11-12, part of a lineup of holiday events at Texas State Parks from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

ATLANTA, Texas – Texas State Parks are decking the trails for the holidays. In fact, one of the closest celebrations to Texarkana is just down the road at Atlanta State Park.

From Thanksgiving weekend through Christmas, parks across the state will host holiday events for the whole family. For example, visitors can join guided turkey hikes, drive through light displays and visit with Santa.

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Christmas in the Park at Atlanta State Park

Atlanta State Park’s Christmas in the Park returns from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12.

During the event, visitors drive through the Pineywoods to see Christmas light displays. Along the route, Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and Smokey Bear wave to guests. Also, ugly sweaters and Christmas pajamas are encouraged.

Best of all, the event is free. However, the park welcomes donations of nonperishable food for a local food bank.

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More events near Atlanta State Park in East and North Texas

Holiday on the Frontier: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Fort Boggy State Park near Centerville. First, gather around the fire at the pavilion for leatherworking, s’mores and hot cocoa. Then, make an ornament to take home. Admission is $3 for ages 13 and up, and kids 12 and under get in free.

7th annual Light Up the Park: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12, at Eisenhower State Park near Denison. Guests drive through holiday lights and stop for hot chocolate, cookies and crafts. In addition, Santa will meet families at the Recreation Hall. Finally, drop a letter in the North Pole Mailbox at the end of the route.

Cowboy Christmas: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Cleburne State Park. Rangers lead cowboy Christmas songs and poetry on the trail. Afterward, guests drive through campgrounds lit up for the season.

Turkey Talk: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose. Kids learn about the Texas wild turkey and then make a turkey craft. Plus, it is free with park admission.

Thanksgiving week events around the state

Lake Corpus Christi State Park offers Thanksgiving Archery from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Ages 8 and up can shoot at turkey targets, and equipment is provided.

On Friday, Nov. 27, several parks host hikes. For instance, Davis Mountains State Park leads a guided hike from 9 to 11 a.m. Meanwhile, Choke Canyon State Park hosts a Turkey Hike from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Also, Estero Llano Grande State Park offers Thankful Trails, a half-mile scavenger hunt, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

December events around the state

South Llano River State Park hosts Christmas at the Ranch from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. It includes hot chocolate, music, crafts and cookie decorating.

Then, Lake Brownwood State Park offers Holiday at the Lake from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11-12. Entry is free with donations of blankets, coats and socks for the Salvation Army.

Saturday, Dec. 12, is especially busy. For example, Santa arrives by airboat at Sea Rim State Park at 2:30 p.m. In addition, Hueco Tanks hosts a festive women’s hike from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Abilene State Park also opens Fa La La in the Forest from 6 to 8 p.m. for $5 per vehicle, cash only. Likewise, San Angelo State Park hosts Holly Days, a free drive-through of lights, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Finally, Blanco State Park celebrates Welcome, Winter! from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

Plan ahead

Parks fill up quickly during the holidays. Therefore, Texas State Parks recommends reserving day passes and campsites early. You can also find the full list on the Holidays in the Parks calendar.

Looking for a gift? The 2026 Texas State Parks ornament features Mother Neff State Park, considered the first Texas state park. It costs $26.95 plus tax and is sold only online. In addition, state park gift cards work for passes, entry fees, camping and park store purchases.

For more local happenings, check the TXKtoday events calendar.