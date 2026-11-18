TEXARKANA, Texas — A 30-year-old man is accused of walking around a convenience store parking lot on North Kings Highway Sunday morning while pointing a stolen AR-15-style rifle at people, then leading police on a chase that ended in a backyard.

Judge Larry was booked into the Bi-State Jail on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, deadly conduct, assault-family violence and possession of marijuana, according to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. His bond was set at $112,000.

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Police said several 911 callers reported a man dressed in all black carrying a rifle and pointing it at people in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 4100 block of North Kings Highway. Police radio traffic identified the store as the QuikTrip.

Dispatchers sent officers to the QuikTrip about 6:53 a.m. for a fight in the parking lot, according to radio traffic. The dispatcher said a man with a long gun was involved, along with a red truck and a white car, and that the man with the gun was in a dark-colored Malibu.

Before officers arrived, callers said the man had left in a Chevrolet Malibu and driven to an address just up the road, police said. About 6:57 a.m., dispatchers told officers a caller had spotted the man with the gun walking around at that address, according to radio traffic.

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Officer Kevin Cornelius found Larry, who matched the description, standing outside a Malibu. Police said Larry jumped in the car when he saw the officer and sped north on Kings Highway.

The chase ended in the backyard of a home in the 5600 block of North Kings Highway after Larry drove through a ditch and around the house, police said. Cornelius cut him off and took him into custody.

Radio traffic suggests the chase lasted only a few minutes. An officer reported the car taking off north on Kings Highway about 7 a.m. By about 7:04 a.m., an officer said on the radio that he had recovered the long gun. Officers also asked for an ambulance to check Larry’s facial injuries.

Officers found a loaded AR-15-style rifle on the ground near the car. The rifle had been reported stolen in June, police said. On police radio, an officer ran the rifle’s serial number and identified it as a Diamondback AR-15. Larry also had marijuana in his pockets, police said.

What led up to it

Investigators said Larry had assaulted a woman earlier that morning, pushing her down and taking her keys. When the woman’s brothers showed up, they got into a fight with Larry, which left him with facial injuries, according to police.

Larry then left, got the rifle and came back looking for the brothers, police said. When he couldn’t find them, he found the two women at the convenience store.

“While we don’t know exactly what he had in mind when he came back, it certainly wasn’t anything good,” the department said in its release.

Officers on the radio said the fight happened at the earlier address, not at the store, and that a dark red Chevrolet Colorado pickup was involved before it left the scene. One officer described Larry on the radio as getting “out of the car with the gun in his hand” and trying to fight everyone.

Store surveillance video showed Larry walking around the parking lot with the rifle and pointing it at several people, police said. Officers could be heard on the radio arranging to get a copy of that footage from the store.

Officers also found a set of keys in Larry’s back pocket. According to radio traffic, the woman said the keys were hers.

Because of his head and facial injuries, officers talked on the radio about taking Larry to the hospital for a CT scan. He was treated, medically cleared and then booked into jail, police said.

TXKtoday monitors public safety radio traffic. Details from radio traffic are preliminary and may change as the investigation continues.

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