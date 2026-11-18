TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texas appellate court has affirmed the conviction and sentence of life without parole for a man who fatally shot two people during the course of a robbery in 2024.

Malaki Scott Beckham, 22, was found guilty of capital murder by a Bowie County jury in October 2025. Because the state did not seek the death penalty, he was automatically sentenced to life without parole, the only other punishment for capital murder available under Texas law.

Advertisement

On appeal, Beckham argued that the evidence was insufficient to support the finding that he was in the course of a robbery when he shot and killed Princeton Washington Jr. and Nicholas Webster, both 19.

To convict Beckham of capital murder, the state had to prove that he was in the course of another felony when he committed the murders. Beckham argued that his capital murder conviction should not stand because he was not actually robbing the victims.

Beckham did not dispute that he killed the two men. His attorney told jurors in his opening statement at trial that Beckham was responsible for the deaths but that the state would not be able to prove a robbery was in progress, according to the brief filed in the appeal.

Article continues below

▼ Continue reading

Beckham asked the appellate court to reduce his convictions from capital murder to murder and order a new sentencing hearing. Murder is punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

The appellate court disagreed.

“In this case, there was ample evidence for a rational jury to find that Beckham intended to rob Webster and Washington,” an opinion issued Monday by the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Texarkana said.

Washington and Webster were shot July 6, 2024, near an apartment complex in New Boston. Washington died at the scene and Webster died of his injuries July 18, 2024.

According to the opinion, Beckham had arranged to meet Washington and Webster at the complex to trade two handguns for a rifle. A New Boston police investigator testified that Beckham sent text messages about his plans to rob the two men when they arrived, and the court noted that Beckham put his intent to “[r]ob” rather than trade in writing.

A friend, Randarrius Evans, testified that Beckham asked him to help rob Washington and Webster. Evans was initially charged in the case as well, but charges against him were later dropped.

Evans testified that he refused to take part, according to a transcript excerpt in the state’s brief. He told jurors the four talked about the trade for about 10 minutes, with no threats or raised voices, before Beckham began shooting.

Evans testified that Beckham went back inside an apartment and asked him for a ride, then returned outside and took Washington’s and Webster’s firearms, the opinion said.

The court also pointed to testimony from another man, who told jurors Beckham held him at gunpoint and took his Glock handgun a few days before the killings.

“Beckham’s frustration over not securing a quick trade for the guns led Beckham to shoot the victims and take their firearms,” the opinion said.

Under Texas law, a killing is capital murder in the course of a robbery only if the intent to rob was formed before or during the murder. A theft committed as an afterthought is not enough, the court said.

Advertisement

“Finally, Beckham was in possession of a firearm stolen from Washington or Webster when he was arrested,” the appellate court said. Beckham was arrested in Red River County, according to the state’s brief.

At the time of the shooting, Beckham was serving a 10-year term of felony probation in Bowie County for a 2022 robbery and a five-year probation in a 2021 credit or debit card abuse case, TXK Today previously reported.

Beckham was tried in New Boston before Fifth District Judge Bill Miller. First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp, who was elected Bowie County criminal district attorney this month, and Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter prosecuted the case. Beckham was represented at trial and on appeal by Texarkana attorney John Delk.

Beckham was convicted in two cases, one for each victim, and the appellate court affirmed both Monday in separate opinions by a three-justice panel. Justice Jeff Rambin wrote the main opinion. The two life sentences run concurrently.

The appeal was briefly sent back to Judge Miller in June after Beckham’s brief was not filed by a deadline the appellate court had already extended. The brief was filed July 9 and the case was reinstated.

Beckham can ask the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to review the decision.

Beckham is currently being held at the Ferguson Unit of the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice in Midway, Texas.

Share this story Share Facebook X Email Copy link Print