Inaugural Hope Holiday Market Brings Western Wonderland to Hope November 7

HOPE, ARKANSAS — The Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce is excited to invite the community to saddle up for a day of holiday shopping, family fun, and Christmas cheer at the Hope Holiday Market: Western Wonderland on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Hope Fair Park Coliseum.

This year’s Western Wonderland theme will bring a festive Western twist to the holiday season, transforming the coliseum and fair park into a holiday shopping destination filled with unique gifts, vendors, delicious food, and activities for the entire family.

Shoppers can browse a wide variety of vendors offering boutique clothing, handmade crafts, home décor, jewelry, sweet treats, personalized gifts, and much more. With the holiday season just around the corner, the Hope Holiday Market is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on Christmas shopping while supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.

But the fun doesn’t stop with shopping!

Families can enjoy the Holiday Fun Zone, featuring inflatables, a life-size snow globe, and scheduled artificial snowfalls that will bring a little winter magic to Southwest Arkansas. Children can also enjoy free rides on the trackless barrel train from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

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Santa Claus will also make a special appearance from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., giving children an opportunity to share their Christmas wishes and capture a special holiday memory.

The day’s festivities will begin with a ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m., followed by entertainment throughout the day, including performances by Elite Cheer & Tumbling, Danctastics, and the Hope Public Schools Cheerleaders.

Adding even more excitement to the weekend, the Chamber will host the Hope Holiday Pageant on Friday, November 6, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hope Fair Park Coliseum. The pageant will feature boys and girls ages 0–18 competing for the titles of Miss and Mister Hope Holiday 2026 across seven age divisions.

“We are so excited to bring Western Wonderland to Hope this holiday season,” said Christy Burns, Executive Director of the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce. “Our goal is to create an event where families can spend the day together, enjoy unique holiday experiences, and support the small businesses and vendors who make events like this possible. We hope everyone will come out, shop, have fun, and kick off the Christmas season with us!”

The Hope Holiday Market promises a full day of shopping, entertainment, and holiday memories for the entire family.

For additional information and event updates, follow the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

Event Details

Event: Hope Holiday Market: Western Wonderland

Hope Holiday Market: Western Wonderland Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Saturday, November 7, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Location: Hope Fair Park Coliseum, Hope, Arkansas

Hope Fair Park Coliseum, Hope, Arkansas Hope Holiday Pageant: Friday, November 6, at 6:00 p.m.