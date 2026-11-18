Hank Lawrence Nichols passed on November 17, 2026, at the age of 63.

September 26, 1963 – November 17, 2026

Hank Lawrence Nichols passed on November 17, 2026, at the age of 63.

Mr. Nichols was born September 26, 1963 in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He was retired from Daniels Tire and was a past member of Fairland Holiness Church.

Survivors include his brother Walter Nichols and a brother Raymond Nichols and several nieces and nephews he loved dearly.

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Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 21, 2026 at East Funeral Home Downtown chapel with Rev. Lloyd Shuecraft officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on the day of the service at East Funeral Home Downtown.

Burial will follow at Old Rondo cemetery.

Online tributes may be submitted to www.eastfuneralhome.com

Courtesy of East Funeral Home.

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