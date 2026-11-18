TEXARKANA, Ark. — Miller County’s justices of the peace have spent eight meetings since late September hearing what every county office wants to spend in 2027. They have not yet decided what any of them will get.

One presentation session remains. The Quorum Court’s budget committee meets at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Miller County Courthouse to hear volunteer fire department budgets. After that, Justice of the Peace Jimmy Cowart, who is running the process, plans to skip Thanksgiving week and hold work sessions the first week of December to cut the requests down to what the county can afford.

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Cowart has said he wants the budget ready for a vote at the Quorum Court’s regular December meeting, which he said is Dec. 14.

“In a couple of weeks we’re going to come to a point where we’ve got to make the ends meet,” Cowart said Monday. “Some things are not going to get done.”

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What has been decided

Not much, by design. Early in the process the committee set every salary at its 2026 level and put off raises and new positions until the end, when members can see how much money is left. The one exception is a sergeant’s position the sheriff’s office asked to reinstate, which the committee agreed to consider up front.

The committee’s one major vote came Nov. 5, when it recommended paying a 27th biweekly payroll out of this year’s budget and giving full-time employees a $1,000 retention payment. The payroll, which falls on Jan. 1 and will be paid Dec. 31, costs $350,698.29 across all county funds, about $147,655 of it from the county general fund, human resources staff told the committee. Elected officials who are paid every two weeks are included.

Three days earlier, the same idea had died without a second. County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison first favored counting the payroll in 2027, then recommended 2026 on the advice of a consultant with the Association of Arkansas Counties, staff said.

That recommendation went to the full Quorum Court on Nov. 9.

The money

The county general fund’s investment account, its savings, started the year at about $3.2 million. On Nov. 5 the treasurer put it at $1,923,580.29.

“We lowered the investment account nearly $1.4 million in the last year,” she told the committee.

Much of that went to the jail. County finance staff said in September that the county had transferred $798,000 from county general to the jail this year and $221,000 to 911. After the jail paid some back, $578,420 was still out.

“It’s not that they’re asking for money,” the treasurer said then. “It’s just the money’s not there.”

The draft 2027 budget carries a $500,000 line to cover the same kind of shortfalls next year.

“If you start spending a half million dollars a year out of your investments, in a few years you’re in trouble,” Cowart said Oct. 27. He added that the county is “in pretty good shape” compared with years when it had no investments at all.

Revenue is not the problem. County general collections were running ahead of projections through September, and the collector has taken in more than $500,000 above last year, the treasurer said. A tax settlement of $1,046,492.68 was due to county general this month, with about $275,000 more expected before the year ends.

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Where the pressure is

The jail. The contract with Southern Health Partners for inmate medical care is budgeted at about $905,000, and jail staff said medical costs will top $1 million this year. The water line doubles from $60,000 to $120,000. Jail staff said it costs $72 a day to house an inmate and the federal government pays $60. The sheriff said he expects that rate to rise to $85 in February.

Fuel. The sheriff’s office asked to raise its fuel line from $150,000 to $250,000. The road department has spent $314,000 on fuel this year against a $275,000 budget, and County Judge-elect Lynn McDowell asked for $350,000.

Vehicles. The sheriff asked for $152,000 for two patrol vehicles. Justice of the Peace Ernest Keck recommended about $305,000 for four. “At the current rate of replacement we’ll never catch up,” he said.

Pay. Offices asked for raises as high as 10%. The juvenile probation director wants 10%, citing other counties of Miller’s size; a juvenile intake officer in Mississippi County makes $48,208, compared with $32,690 in Miller County, Circuit Judge Carlton Jones told the committee Monday. Bailiffs, who make about $35,000, asked to be paid the same as courthouse security officers, who make $41,360.

911. The county’s emergency management director told the committee in September that the dispatch console is failing and that the emergency buttons on officers’ and firefighters’ radios “aren’t working. Or they’re working, but they’re not working.” The committee added $38,000 for radios to this year’s budget.

What the incoming judge wants

McDowell, who takes office in January, presented his own requests Monday. He proposed eliminating the county’s human resources department and returning its duties to the county clerk’s office, which he said would save $162,000. The office has two full-time employees and a part-time one. Under his plan, one full-time position would move to the clerk.

He also asked for a road permit officer, at $39,737, to keep track of trucks serving the lithium industry.

“The lithium truck drivers are tearing up some roads,” McDowell said. He said he wants to “make our lithium group pay back what they’re tearing up.”

McDowell asked the county to resume paying fleet liability insurance for its volunteer fire departments, which he put at $3,500 a station for eight stations, or $28,000. He also asked for $2,000 to buy tablets so justices of the peace can stop receiving paper packets.

Cowart said he was open to the fire insurance request if the money is there.

What’s next

Thursday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m.: Volunteer fire department budgets, Miller County Courthouse.

Volunteer fire department budgets, Miller County Courthouse. Week of Nov. 23: No meetings.

No meetings. First week of December: Committee work sessions, possibly at midday, to balance the budget.

Committee work sessions, possibly at midday, to balance the budget. Dec. 14: Target for a Quorum Court vote.

The Quorum Court is Miller County’s 11-member legislative body and adopts the county budget. Harrison handed the job of building the 2027 budget to the justices of the peace this fall. McDowell will be the one to carry it out.

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