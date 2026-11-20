Texarkana ISD's Nash Elementary has been named a 2026 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll School after climbing from the 31st to the 52nd percentile in statewide academic rankings.

The following is a press release from Texarkana Independent School District.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana ISD’s Nash Elementary has been named a 2026 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll School, a national recognition for schools that show exceptional academic growth or proficiency while building a strong culture of student leadership.

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The honor follows a year of major gains. Nash Elementary climbed from the 31st percentile in 2025 to the 52nd percentile in 2026 in statewide academic rankings, a 21-percentage-point increase.

For the Nash Elementary community, the recognition tells a story of progress, perseverance and a shared belief in what students can accomplish. The district credits the growth to students, teachers, staff and families working together to strengthen learning and give every child a chance to succeed.

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What the Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll recognizes

The Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll honors schools that have earned and maintained Leader in Me Lighthouse School Certification while showing exemplary academic growth or proficiency on state accountability measures.

Schools are evaluated using independent data analysis from SchoolDigger.com, which compares academic performance among similar schools across the state. Nash Elementary’s improvement earned the campus a spot on the 2026 Honor Roll.

More than test scores

At Nash Elementary, student success is about more than academic performance. Through the Leader in Me framework, students are encouraged to:

Take ownership of their learning

Develop leadership skills

Set goals

Recognize their own potential

Those principles help create a school culture that empowers students to grow both academically and personally.

In a letter congratulating Principal Liliana Luna and the Nash Elementary community, Leader in Me recognized the campus as an example of excellence for schools worldwide.

The district said the recognition shows the value of a learning environment where academic achievement and leadership development go hand in hand. It also celebrates Nash Elementary educators, who work each day to help students build the confidence, skills and foundation they need for future success.

Looking ahead

As Nash Elementary celebrates the milestone, the campus remains focused on keeping its momentum, building on its progress and making sure every student has the opportunity to thrive.