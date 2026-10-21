Hundreds Join Call for ‘Afterschool for All’ at Read and Rise Lights On Afterschool Rally

TEXARKANA — Hundreds of students, parents and business, faith and community leaders from across the Texarkana area rallied today for afterschool programs as part of the Read and Rise program’s Lights On Afterschool celebration at the Washington Community Development Center.

The celebration spotlights the achievements of afterschool students and draws attention to the millions of children nationwide who are unsupervised on weekday afternoons. It is one of approximately 8,000 Lights On Afterschool events taking place across the nation this month to emphasize keeping the lights on and the doors open after school.

Speakers celebrated the many ways afterschool programs help students succeed in school and in life, and urged lawmakers, businesses, philanthropies and others to increase funding and support for these programs.

The rally featured student showcases, including a poetry slam through the Texarkana Regional Arts and Community Council (TRAHC), musical performances, and a story reading from the students’ published book, “A Friend Like You and Me.” Guest attendees included Assistant Mayor Ulysses Brewer; Jenny Walker, Director of Leadership Texarkana; Austin Coleman, Field Representative for U.S. Senator Tom Cotton; and Cody Burham, District Director for U.S. Congressman Bruce Westerman.

Pictured: Tina Jones, Read and Rise Program Director, with Austin Coleman, Field Representative for U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, and Cody Burham, District Director for U.S. Congressman Bruce Westerman.

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Organized by the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool has been held each year since 2000. Eight-time Grammy-winning superstar USHER is serving as Honorary Chair, crediting his own childhood experience at an afterschool program with helping him find the spark that ignited his wildly successful career, and inspiring him to start USHER’s New Look, an afterschool program that has been empowering youth for 25 years.

According to a 2025 household survey, the parents of 29.6 million children want afterschool programs for their kids — but just 7 million are currently enrolled. Another 22.6 million children would attend an afterschool program if one were available. Cost, accessibility and availability are barriers many families cannot overcome. Nine in ten parents of afterschool students (92%) say their child’s program offers STEM learning, 89% of parents favor public funding for these programs, and 95% of parents with children in afterschool programs are satisfied with the program their child attends. In Arkansas, parents of nearly 256,000 children and youth want them in an afterschool program, but approximately five in six of those children are missing out.

“Lights On Afterschool celebrates the remarkable work being done by students who attend our afterschool program,” said Tina Jones, Read and Rise Program Director and one of just 15 afterschool leaders named this year to serve as an Afterschool Ambassador, chosen by the Afterschool Alliance. “It is a powerful reminder that afterschool programs offer critical supports to children and families. Unfortunately, we don’t have enough afterschool programs, and too many kids here in Arkansas are missing out on the opportunities they provide to learn and grow. We need to make vastly greater investments in afterschool. I hope we can all work together to ensure that every child who needs an afterschool program will have one.”

“Afterschool programs keep students safe and engaged after the school day ends, provide alternatives to unproductive screen time, and help build their confidence and sense of belonging,” said Jodi Grant, Executive Director of the Afterschool Alliance. “But millions of students are missing out because we haven’t invested nearly enough in afterschool. That’s why we’re urging state lawmakers to use funds from the Meta settlement to make afterschool and summer learning programs available to many more students. Ensuring all our children and youth can access a quality program is more important than ever.”

The Read and Rise program opened in 2020 at the Washington Community Development Center and has served more than 500 children, providing homework assistance, tutoring, character building, literature and math, STEM and science enrichment activities. Learn more at fourstatesurbandevelopment.com.

Clear Channel Outdoor is a proud supporter of Lights On Afterschool this year. More information on the Afterschool Alliance and Lights On Afterschool is available at afterschoolalliance.org.

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