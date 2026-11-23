The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees named Monty Harrington chair for 2027, honored outgoing trustee Jason Sullivan and heard updates on the Mulerider Market, accreditation, Giving Day and SAU Tech's new Advanced Manufacturing Facility.

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (11/20/2026) The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees met in a regularly scheduled session on Thursday, November 19, on the SAU-Magnolia campus.

Trustees approved previous meeting minutes and conducted officer elections for 2027, naming Monty Harrington as chair, Iverson Jackson as vice-chair, and Joe Pieratt as secretary.

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The Board approved a Resolution of Appreciation recognizing outgoing trustee Jason Sullivan, who has served from 2022 to 2026, including terms as secretary, vice chair and chair. The resolution acknowledged significant enhancements across the system during his tenure. Highlights on the Magnolia campus included improvements to Wilkins Stadium and numerous residence halls, construction of the tennis and golf operations facility, a new space for the University Testing Center and the Office of Disability Support Services, and the launch of the Mulerider Next Step Guarantee. At SAU Tech, highlights included a new residence hall for the Arkansas Fire Training Academy, a new EMS building and renovations to the historic Administration Building. These were among the many facility, academic and student success advancements recognized during his service.

Kathy Gean, director of SAU+AmeriCorps VISTA and Service Learning, presented an update on SAU+VISTA and the Mulerider Market, SAU’s free campus food pantry. Gean noted that the market began as a pantry stocked with nonperishable food, hygiene items, and school supplies. It now offers online ordering and has filled more than 9,000 orders since 2023.

Gean shared that the market has since grown to include several programs. These include free food pantries in residence halls and apartment complexes that give students around-the-clock access to food, and Mulerider Made, which turns donated and discounted ingredients into homemade frozen meals. Rider Recovery is a partnership with Aramark that repurposes unused dining hall food. The Swap Shop collects items students leave behind at the end of the semester and gives them to students at registration.

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The market recently secured its first corporate sponsor, and Gean credited grant funding and community partners for its continued growth.

Dr. Bruno Hicks, SAU president, provided an overview of recent accomplishments and ongoing initiatives across the University. Hicks reported that Niche.com has named SAU the Best Small Public College in Arkansas for the third consecutive year.

Hicks announced the naming of the Elizabeth Hawke Davis Writing Center in honor of the longtime faculty member who founded the center during her 28 years at SAU.

Hicks highlighted progress on the LiTHIUMLEARNS workforce building, funded through the HIRED Grant. The facility will house construction and engineering training equipment, including a chemical process simulator. It will serve concurrent high school students and associate degree programs in partnership with SAU Tech and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

Hicks also shared accreditation updates. SAU’s engineering science programs have earned accreditation through 2030, and the nursing and computer science programs recently hosted accreditation site visits.

SAU recently celebrated a successful Giving Day, raising $482,266 from 871 donations. Hicks noted that the University’s Advancement efforts have reached more than 80% of their annual fundraising goal.

SAU Tech Chancellor, Dr. Jerry Thomas, reported strong momentum heading into the spring semester. Thomas noted increased recruiting efforts and engagement with prospective students, along with continued growth in workforce training and the SAU Tech Career Academy.

Thomas announced the November 1 opening of SAU Tech’s Advanced Manufacturing Facility, supported in part by HIRED Grant funds. Training has expanded in metrology, CNC machining, HVAC, automation, robotics, and PLC controls. Planning also continues on the Defense Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

Thomas also announced a $327,000 Arkansas Department of Transportation grant to support walking trails and restrooms at the college’s baseball facilities. The grant brings SAU Tech’s grant support to $2.5 million in 2026 and $27.5 million since 2024.

Dr. Robin Sronce, provost and vice president for academic affairs, presented academic program updates recommended by the SAU Academic Affairs Committee. The Board approved updates to the General Education curriculum, the Master of Public Administration, and several graduate education certificates, along with the deactivation of the Bachelor of Science in Public Health. These changes will be presented for formal approval to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

Chris Boswell, head trap, fishing, and archery coach, and Dalton Ray, assistant range manager, provided an update on SAU’s archery, fishing, and clay target teams and the Dr. Bob L. Burns Fields at the Farmers Bank & Trust Range, part of SAU’s North Campus outdoor sports complex. The range hosted 7,901 rounds of high school, college, and public shooting in 2026. Future plans include a clubhouse for the archery range and a 12-station sporting clays course.

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Following the executive session, the Board approved personnel changes and adjourned the meeting.

About SAU:

Southern Arkansas University provides students with the complete college experience in a caring environment of service, innovation, and community. With more than 100 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional demands of today. As part of this commitment, SAU proudly offers the Next Step Guarantee program, ensuring that students receive the necessary resources, career guidance, and support to transition successfully from college to their chosen careers or graduate studies.

For more information contact: Shelly Whaley (870) 235-5111, [email protected]