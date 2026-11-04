SAU percussion director to perform with international marimba orchestra

Southern Arkansas University Director of Percussion Michael Britt will perform with the Heartland Marimba International Festival Orchestra in Pennsylvania and at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention in Indianapolis.

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – SAU percussion director Michael Britt has been selected to perform with the Heartland Marimba International Festival Orchestra in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention in Indianapolis. The festival’s Pennsylvania concerts run Nov. 4-8, and the tour ends with three performances at PASIC on Nov. 13.

“For any musician, performing or presenting at your instrument’s international convention is one of the highest honors there is. I’m thrilled and humbled to be part of it,” Britt said.

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Britt will travel with his five-octave marimba from Magnolia to join the tour for concerts at the Ware Center in Lancaster and the Clair Performance Hall in Millersville, Pennsylvania. The tour concludes at the Indianapolis Artsgarden during PASIC.

“I was already planning to take the SAU percussion studio to PASIC this year when I learned there might be an opportunity to perform at the convention with the Heartland Marimba Orchestra,” Britt said. “It’s a percussionist’s dream to perform at PASIC, but getting to share that moment with my students makes it even better.”

PASIC is the largest percussion convention in the world. The 2026 convention takes place Nov. 11-14 in Indianapolis and is expected to draw more than 7,800 musicians, students, educators and industry professionals from North America and at least 24 other countries.

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Britt will be one of about 50 marimba players in the orchestra, led by Heartland Marimba founder Matthew Coley.

“I’m just excited to represent SAU and play alongside some incredible musicians,” Britt said.

The orchestra’s eight-piece program features works by Steven Simpson, Florence Price, Igor Stravinsky, Elijah Caligiuri, Jenni Brandon, Fritz Kreisler, Alexander Timofeev and Sergiu Creu.

Heartland Marimba’s mission is to advance the classical marimba through community outreach, education, new repertoire and opportunities for professionals, with a focus on small towns and underserved communities. The ensemble carries on the legacy of Clair Omar Musser, the marimbist and instrument designer who led a 100-piece marimba orchestra at the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair. To date, Heartland Marimba has given more than 200 concerts, published more than 80 works and commissioned more than 30.

A native of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Britt holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Murray State University and a master’s degree in percussion performance from the University of Minnesota. He is the director of percussion and associate director of bands at SAU, where he has worked for the past 23 years to develop one of the largest and most influential percussion programs in the region.

About SAU

Southern Arkansas University provides students with the complete college experience in a caring environment of service, innovation and community. With more than 100 degrees in four colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU offers the Next Step Guarantee program, which gives students resources, career guidance and support to move from college into their chosen careers or graduate studies.

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