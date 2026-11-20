Texas high school football fans who paid to stream playoff games last weekend got buffering and frozen video instead. The complaints have revived a fight over a private playoff broadcast contract that a Texarkana-area senator tried to undo last year.

The Texas Association of Broadcasters said in a Nov. 17 release that the University Interscholastic League’s exclusive streaming provider “repeatedly buffered and froze, making the games unwatchable despite the hefty subscription fees fans are required to pay if they can’t attend in person.” The group said local radio and TV stations were flooded with complaints even though they had no role in the playoff streams.

Ten area Texas teams opened the playoffs Nov. 12-13, including Texas High in its 49-15 home win over Dallas Woodrow Wilson at Grim Park. Pleasant Grove, Atlanta and Texas High all won and moved on to the area round this week.

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Who controls the playoff video

In the regular season, schools control their own broadcast rights. In the Texarkana area, that has meant free games all fall, with Texarkana Gameday streaming area games on YouTube and Facebook.

The playoffs work differently. “The UIL retains all broadcast rights to postseason contests,” according to the league’s postseason broadcast rules. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football manages those rights, and the NFHS Network has first rights to any playoff game it chooses to cover. The NFHS Network is a subscription service. On its website, a pass covering every school and sport is $99.99 a year, and plans limited to one school start at $79.99 a year. Its refund policy says sales are final, with exceptions at the network’s discretion.

A local station can still produce a playoff game, but only for the NFHS stream. The UIL pays these production partners $500 per football game. The broadcasters association says a professional production costs $5,000 to $6,000. A station that wants its own rights to a game pays the UIL $2,000 for TV or $500 for an online stream.

The UIL’s own rules require that playoff video reach the public “through a linear or reliable web broadcast with minimal buffering.”

The release did not name the platform, and neither did the broadcasters association. TXKtoday found no public statement from the UIL, the NFHS Network or Dave Campbell’s about the weekend’s problems as of Friday morning. TXKtoday has asked all three for comment and will update this story if they respond.

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The contract nobody has seen

According to the broadcasters association, the UIL signed the contract in 2022 through its marketing partner, Sports In Action/Dave Campbell’s Texas Sports. The association says the contract was not competitively bid and that the University of Texas at Austin, which oversees the UIL, redacted it so heavily that even lawmakers have not been able to read it. The association says the business is owned by the McLane Group of Temple.

The association says the Texas attorney general ruled on Oct. 27 that the university must release the contract. As of the group’s Nov. 17 release, the university had not.

“I think folks have the expectation and I think it is reasonable that if it’s a governmental entity that has the contract that, the citizenry should have a right to know what are the terms of the contract,” Oscar Rodriguez, the association’s president, told Houston’s ABC13. “What are they being paid or what are they paying?”

Hughes bill never got a hearing

In 2025, Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, whose district includes Bowie County, filed Senate Bill 2511. Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, filed the House version, House Bill 4375. The bills would have let a local broadcaster that carried most of a school’s regular-season games keep carrying that team in the playoffs, regardless of any exclusive UIL deal. The UIL could still have required an agreement covering reasonable compensation, sponsors and production standards.

Both bills went to the public education committees, and neither chair scheduled a hearing. The broadcasters association says the chairs were busy with the private school voucher program and other fights that session.

Since then, the association says it has offered to let local stations produce playoff games free to local viewers and hand the same feed to the UIL’s subscription service at no charge. It says Dave Campbell’s turned the offer down.

State finals will be free

The 12 state championship games, Dec. 16-19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, are on a separate track. In 2025, Dave Campbell’s brokered a five-year deal that put the finals and up to 20 playoff games a year on Victory+, a free streaming service. Victory+ shut down in September. On Oct. 29, the UIL announced that Nexstar Media Group and Mission Broadcasting stations would carry all 12 finals free on TV, streaming or both, depending on the market.

Regular-season games could also reach TV soon. Since 1985, the UIL has banned live television broadcasts of Friday night games. In October, the UIL Legislative Council voted to lift the ban starting Aug. 1, 2027, when both schools agree. The change still needs approval from Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. It does not affect streaming or radio.

This weekend

Three area Texas teams play tonight, and one of the games is free. Texas High (8-3) plays unbeaten Mansfield Timberview (11-0) at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Tyler in the Class 5A Division II area round. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is streaming that game free on YouTube. It is one of four area-round games the company picked for free YouTube streams this week.

The other two area games are on the NFHS Network. Pleasant Grove (9-2) plays Van Alstyne (10-1) at 7 p.m. at Sam Parker Field in Mount Pleasant. Atlanta plays Whitesboro at 7 p.m. in Sulphur Springs. ESPN Texarkana 94.1 FM is the Hawks’ radio flagship. The UIL posts its approved playoff radio broadcasts each week on its football media page.

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