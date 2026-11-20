Linda Ann King, age 86 of New Boston, Texas passed away peacefully in the Hospice of Texarkana Facility on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Mrs. King was born February 17, 1940 in El Dorado, Arkansas to Horace W. and Annie Lee Buck. After...

February 17, 1940 – November 19, 2026

Linda Ann King, age 86 of New Boston, Texas passed away peacefully in the Hospice of Texarkana Facility on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Mrs. King was born February 17, 1940 in El Dorado, Arkansas to Horace W. and Annie Lee Buck. After graduating from Magnolia High School, Magnolia, Arkansas, she graduated from Southern State College in Magnolia. There she met and married her husband Chester “Dick” King. They moved to New Boston where she spent over 30 years as an Educator with New Boston Independent School District. While at New Boston Schools, she taught English and Spanish. She was also the Librarian, sponsor for the Pep Squad, the One Act Play, UIL and was the ONLY swim Coach NBISD has ever had. For the last 6 Years, Linda has called Autumn Wind of New Boston home. While there, she was the Welcoming Committee, arranged church services, was President of the Tenant Association and ran the Newsletter. She had her own special Bridge Club that came to visit and play every Friday. She was also a member of the Red Bayou Methodist Church and has been an avid Bridge player and loved to fish her whole adult life. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Wendel Buck.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 67 years, Chester ‘Dick’ King of New Boston, Texas, her children, Pete and Adell King of New Boston, Texas, Keli and Ben Swann of Krum, Texas. Lovingly called “MawMawie”, she is remembered by her grandchildren, Kristin and Ryan Martin of Plano, Texas, Kyndel and Leon Griffith of Texarkana, Texas, Hannah King of Midlothian, Texas, Sarah and Mason Holder of Maumelle, Arkansas, great grandchildren, Kye, Kynley, Tripp, Ruby and Daniel, one brother, David Cooper Buck of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and a host of other family and friends.

Per her request, Linda has thoughtfully donated her body to Science for education purposes.

Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, November 22, 2026 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Bro. Tim Graham officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:00 P.M. before services.

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In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials in Linda’s name be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503 OR the Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Avenue, Waco, Texas

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Autumn Wind of New Boston, The Cottages of Texarkana and Hospice of Texarkana for their wonderful care provided to Linda.

To send a flower arrangement in memory of Linda Ann King, please click here to visit our sympathy store.

Courtesy of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

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