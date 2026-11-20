October 22, 1941 – November 19, 2026

Dell Fredia Hastings, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on November 19, 2026.

Born on October 22, 1941, to Johnnie Udell and Mary Jo Nettles, Dell lived a life centered on family and the people she loved.

On November 12, 1965, she married Jim Hastings. Together, they celebrated 61 years of marriage, building a life filled with love, family, and cherished memories.

Dell retired after 38 years of dedicated service as an inspector with Day & Zimmermann. Outside of work, she especially loved traveling and spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren’s activities and celebrating their special moments. No matter how busy life became or how far apart they lived, Dell made a point of calling her grandchildren regularly, simply to check in, hear how they were doing, and let them know she was thinking of them. Those calls were one of the many ways she showed her love and stayed close to her family. She also enjoyed crocheting afghans for family and friends, playing cards and dominoes, and camping with those she loved. Family camping trips were especially memorable, filled with games, laughter, and the homemade meals everyone looked forward to. Her fried chicken and mashed potatoes, spaghetti, and other favorite camp meals became cherished traditions and lasting family memories.

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Dell was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Udell and Mary Jo Nettles; her beloved daughter, Sheryl Bowman; and her granddaughter, Erin Bowman.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Jim Hastings of Texarkana, Texas; her son, Skip Hastings, and his wife, Keily, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; her nephew, Steve Hastings, whom she raised and loved as a son, and his wife, Lysa, of New Braunfels, Texas; and her son-in-law, Trevor Bowman of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, husband of her late daughter, Sheryl.

Dell is also survived by her eleven grandchildren: Darrah DeLeon and her husband, Michael, of College Station, Texas; Casey Bowman and her partner, Matthew Beach, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Taylor Creager and her husband, Wesley, of Willis, Texas; Blake Hastings and his wife, Abigail, of Spring, Texas; Allie Burgess and her husband, Austin, of Springdale, Arkansas; Lauren Blackstock and her husband, Charlie, of Magnolia, Texas; Dylan Schumann and Peyton Schumann, both of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Hannah Strick and her husband, Hunter, of Kewaunee, Wisconsin; Nick Hastings and his wife, Kali, of Kewaunee, Wisconsin; and Hud Hastings of New Braunfels, Texas.

She also leaves behind thirteen great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild expected in February; her brothers, Joe Nettles and his wife, Barbara, of Huntsville, Texas, and Johnnie Nettles and his wife, Terry, of Texarkana, Texas; her sister, Mary Lennon, and her husband, Terry, of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Dell’s love for her family will remain a lasting part of her legacy. She will be remembered through the lives she touched, the memories she created, and the generations of family who will carry her memory forward.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Wake Village, Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church, one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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