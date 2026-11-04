Texarkana Election Results 2026
Live Nov. 3, 2026, election results for Bowie County, Texas, and Miller County, Arkansas: Texarkana mayor, Miller County judge, city board, U.S. Senate, governor and more.
Live results for the Nov. 3, 2026, general election in Bowie County, Texas, and Miller County, Arkansas, including the race for Texarkana, Arkansas, mayor, the Miller County judge race and the Texarkana, Arkansas, Board of Directors races in Wards 3, 4 and 5. Bowie County voters are deciding races for U.S. Senate, governor, Congress and the Legislature. No county offices are contested there this year.
Election night coverage
- Josh Davis elected Bowie County judge
- Tammy Waters elected mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas
- Kelley Crisp elected Bowie County criminal district attorney
- Lynn McDowell elected Miller County judge
- Texarkana Election Results 2026
- Justice Department sending election monitors to Bowie County
- Sanders to hold get-out-the-vote rally at Naaman’s BBQ in Texarkana on Sunday
- Abbott to rally voters at Lost Pizza in Texarkana the day before Election Day
- Who’s on your congressional ballot? Texas’ new map moves New Boston, De Kalb, Clarksville, Mount Pleasant and Daingerfield into new districts
- Bowie County early voting running 27% ahead of 2022 midterm
- Mystery ‘student resource guide’ reaches Texarkana homes from untraceable sender
Looking for polling places and sample ballots? See our guide: Where to vote in Bowie and Miller counties.
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