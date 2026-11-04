Texarkana Election Results 2026

Live Nov. 3, 2026, election results for Bowie County, Texas, and Miller County, Arkansas: Texarkana mayor, Miller County judge, city board, U.S. Senate, governor and more.

Live results for the Nov. 3, 2026, general election in Bowie County, Texas, and Miller County, Arkansas, including the race for Texarkana, Arkansas, mayor, the Miller County judge race and the Texarkana, Arkansas, Board of Directors races in Wards 3, 4 and 5. Bowie County voters are deciding races for U.S. Senate, governor, Congress and the Legislature. No county offices are contested there this year.

Election night coverage

Looking for polling places and sample ballots? See our guide: Where to vote in Bowie and Miller counties.

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