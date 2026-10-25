Who’s on your congressional ballot? Texas’ new map moves New Boston, De Kalb, Clarksville, Mount Pleasant and Daingerfield into new districts

Texarkana and Cass County stay with Moran. New Boston, De Kalb and all of Red River County move to Fallon; Morris and Titus counties go to Keith Self's Collin County-based district. Map, precinct list and candidates.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Voters in several Northeast Texas towns are choosing a different member of Congress this fall than they did two years ago, under the congressional map the Texas Legislature redrew in 2025 and the U.S. Supreme Court cleared for use in April.

Texarkana, Nash and Wake Village remain in the 1st Congressional District, represented by Republican Nathaniel Moran of Tyler. So do Redwater, Maud and Red Lick, and all of Cass County.

But New Boston, De Kalb and Simms in western Bowie County, along with Clarksville and the rest of Red River County, are now in the 4th District, represented by Republican Pat Fallon of Sherman. Morris and Titus counties, including Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, Omaha and Mount Pleasant, have moved to the 3rd District, which is anchored in Collin County north of Dallas and represented by Republican Keith Self of McKinney.

One Bowie County town moved the other way. Leary, which sat in Fallon’s district with Hooks and the Red River Army Depot under the old map, is now in Moran’s district. Hooks and the depot stay in District 4.

Neighboring Camp County, including Pittsburg, leaves District 1 for a redrawn 32nd District that runs from the eastern edge of Dallas County through Rockwall, Rains, Wood and Upshur counties.

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Altogether, about 78,000 people in Bowie, Red River, Morris, Titus and Camp counties will have a different U.S. representative next year than they do today, based on 2020 census counts for the areas that changed districts.

The new districts take effect with this election. The winners take office Jan. 3. Until then, the members elected in 2024 continue to represent the old districts, so Moran still represents Mount Pleasant, Daingerfield, Clarksville, New Boston and De Kalb through the end of the year, and his offices still handle casework for those communities.

Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Bowie County turnout through the first week of early voting was running ahead of the 2022 midterm.

Interactive map: click a district to see who is on the Nov. 3 ballot, type an address to find your district, or check “Show 2021 lines” to compare the old boundaries. (TXKtoday map from Texas Legislative Council plan data)

How the lines moved

The Legislature passed the new map, House Bill 4, during a second special session in August 2025, after House Democrats spent two weeks out of state in early August to deny the chamber a quorum. The House approved the map 88-52 on Aug. 20, the Senate passed it 18-11 in the early hours of Aug. 23, and Gov. Greg Abbott signed it Aug. 29. The redraw came at President Donald Trump’s urging and was designed to give Republicans a shot at as many as five more U.S. House seats.

A three-judge federal panel in El Paso blocked the map Nov. 18 in a 2-1 ruling, finding the plaintiffs were likely to prove the Legislature had sorted voters by race, and ordered the 2021 map used for the 2026 elections. The U.S. Supreme Court put that ruling on hold Dec. 4 and on April 27 summarily reversed it, over the dissent of Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Texas argued the lines were drawn for partisan advantage, not race.

In this corner of the state, the redraw pulled the 1st District south, adding Cherokee and Nacogdoches counties, and pushed the 4th District east along the Red River. Red River County, which the old map split with Clarksville and about three-quarters of the county’s residents on the District 1 side, is whole again in District 4.

Bowie County is still split, but the line moved. By land area, about two-thirds of the county is now in District 4. By population it is the reverse: about 70,600 of the county’s 92,900 residents at the 2020 census live on the District 1 side around Texarkana, and about 22,200 live on the District 4 side. Under the old map, the District 4 piece of Bowie County held about 8,600 people.

Here is how the five-county area is divided now, based on the Texas Legislative Council’s maps of the enacted plan:

District 1 (Moran)

All of Cass County, including Atlanta, Linden, Queen City, Hughes Springs, Bloomburg, Domino, Douglassville, Marietta and Avinger

Eastern and southern Bowie County, including Texarkana, Nash, Wake Village, Leary, Redwater, Maud and Red Lick

Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith counties, including Tyler, Longview, Marshall and Jefferson

District 4 (Fallon)

All of Red River County, including Clarksville, Avery, Annona, Bogata and Detroit

Northern and western Bowie County, including New Boston, De Kalb, Hooks, Simms and the Red River Army Depot

Lamar, Fannin and Grayson counties, including Paris and Sherman, and parts of Collin and Denton counties

District 3 (Self)

All of Morris County, including Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples and Omaha

All of Titus County, including Mount Pleasant, Winfield and Talco

Franklin, Hopkins and Delta counties, including Mount Vernon, Sulphur Springs and Cooper, part of Hunt County and most of Collin County, where the bulk of the district’s voters live

Under the map used from 2022 through 2024, Morris, Titus, Franklin and Camp counties were all in District 1, along with Cass County and most of Bowie County. Red River County was split, with Clarksville, Avery, Annona, Bogata and Detroit in District 1. New Boston, De Kalb and Simms were in District 1. Hooks, Leary and the Red River Army Depot were in District 4.

Check your precinct

Because the line in Bowie County runs through rural areas and subdivisions, not just along city limits, voters should check their own address rather than assume. The county’s combined sample ballot lists the U.S. House race by precinct:

District 1 (Moran vs. Prince): precincts 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 5A, 5C, 6A, 6B, 7, 8A, 8B, 8C, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18B and 30A

precincts 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 5A, 5C, 6A, 6B, 7, 8A, 8B, 8C, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18B and 30A District 4 (Fallon vs. Pearce): precincts 13, 14, 15, 16A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30

A voter’s precinct number is printed on the voter registration card. The Texas Legislative Council’s Who Represents Me lookup shows every district for a street address, and the Texas Secretary of State’s Am I Registered page lists a voter’s precinct and districts. Each voter’s actual ballot shows only one U.S. House race.

Who’s on the ballot

District 1: Moran, a former Smith County judge first elected in 2022, faces Democrat Yolanda R. Prince.

Moran, a former Smith County judge first elected in 2022, faces Democrat Yolanda R. Prince. District 4: Fallon, first elected in 2020, faces Democrat Jason Pearce. Fallon represented all of Bowie County during his first term, in 2021 and 2022, before the 2021 map moved the county into District 1.

Fallon, first elected in 2020, faces Democrat Jason Pearce. Fallon represented all of Bowie County during his first term, in 2021 and 2022, before the 2021 map moved the county into District 1. District 3: Self, a former Collin County judge first elected in 2022, faces Democrat Evan Hunt, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel from McKinney.

Self, a former Collin County judge first elected in 2022, faces Democrat Evan Hunt, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel from McKinney. District 32: Republican Jace Yarbrough, an attorney, and Democrat Dan Berrios, a Richardson City Council member, are running for the redrawn seat that now includes Camp County.

Your state lawmakers didn’t change

The 2025 redistricting was limited to congressional seats. Texas House and Senate districts stay as they were drawn in 2021. Bowie, Cass, Morris and Red River counties are all in Texas House District 1 and Texas Senate District 1. Titus County is in Senate District 1 and House District 5.

House District 1 has been vacant since Gary VanDeaver resigned Sept. 21 to lead the Texas Association of School Boards. Republican Chris Spencer and Democrat Sean Huffman are running for the seat. State Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Republican, faces Democrat Laticia Ambroz.

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