Lynn McDowell elected Miller County judge

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Republican Lynn McDowell, a retired Cooper Tire manager and former justice of the peace, was elected Miller County judge on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Ulysses Brewer.

McDowell received 7,624 votes, or 71.2%, to Brewer’s 3,082, or 28.8%, according to the unofficial final count from the Miller County Clerk’s office. The results are unofficial until the county certifies them.

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McDowell will succeed County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison, who ran for Arkansas secretary of state this year instead of seeking re-election. She finished third in the March Republican primary and leaves office Dec. 31. McDowell takes office in January for a four-year term.

“I am truly humbled and honored by the confidence the citizens of Miller County have placed in me,” McDowell said in a statement. “This victory would not have been possible without you.”

He said he would serve the whole county, not only his supporters. “I recognize that serving as County Judge is about representing all of Miller County, not just those who supported my campaign,” he said. “My commitment is to listen, build relationships, encourage cooperation, and work toward practical solutions that move Miller County forward.”

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McDowell named roads and infrastructure, public safety and economic development among the issues ahead and thanked local law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and other first responders.

The county judge is Miller County’s chief executive. The judge runs county government day to day, oversees county roads, presides over the Quorum Court and prepares the county budget. In Arkansas the job is administrative, not judicial.

McDowell retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. after 35 years in management. He served on the Quorum Court from 1989 to 1997, where he chaired the budget committee, and later served as an auxiliary deputy for the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, as chief of court security for the 8th South Judicial Circuit and as a constable since 2023, according to his campaign announcement.

“I’m committed to addressing the needs of our county, improving infrastructure, and ensuring responsible management of resources,” McDowell said when he entered the race.

He won the Republican nomination in two rounds. He led a six-candidate field in the March 3 primary but fell just short of a majority, then beat Christopher Redfearn 1,518 to 870 in the March 31 runoff, according to Arkansas secretary of state results.

What’s next

The Quorum Court is working on the county’s 2027 budget now, and the new judge will inherit it.

Brewer, the Ward 4 director and assistant mayor on the Texarkana, Arkansas, Board of Directors, gave up his board seat to run. Natasha Crabbe won that seat Tuesday with 378 votes, defeating T.J. Wall, who had 239, and Clinton T. Brewster, who had 227, according to the unofficial final count.

McDowell and his wife, Vicki, have been married for 44 years. They have two sons, six grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

McDowell’s full statement

I am truly humbled and honored by the confidence the citizens of Miller County have placed in me. I want to sincerely thank everyone who took the time to vote, supported our campaign, volunteered, encouraged us, and stood alongside us throughout this journey. This victory would not have been possible without you. I also want to recognize and express my sincere appreciation to the men and women who serve our communities every day, particularly our local law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and all first responders. Your dedication, sacrifices, and willingness to serve others do not go unnoticed. Miller County is stronger because of your commitment, and I look forward to working alongside you. As I begin this next chapter, I recognize that serving as County Judge is about representing all of Miller County, not just those who supported my campaign. I look forward to working with our cities, county departments, elected officials, community organizations, businesses, and citizens throughout the county. Advertisement Every community faces its own challenges and has its own priorities. My commitment is to listen, build relationships, encourage cooperation, and work toward practical solutions that move Miller County forward. Whether the issue involves roads and infrastructure, public safety, economic development, or the everyday needs of our communities, I believe progress comes from working together. Thank you again for your trust and confidence. I do not take this responsibility lightly. I am excited about what we can accomplish together, and I look forward to serving the people of Miller County. Thank you, Miller County. Lynn McDowell

Miller County Judge-Elect

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