Texarkana ISD honors three Distinguished Alumni today

Texarkana ISD is honoring Melva Hildreth Flowers, Jim Pendergast and Dr. Loretta Rhodes-Sanders as its 2026 Distinguished Alumni with a day of events Friday, ending with the honorees serving as honorary captains at Tiger Stadium.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana Independent School District is honoring three graduates for their professional achievements, leadership and service to others during its 2026 Distinguished Alumni celebration Friday, Nov. 6.

This year’s honorees are Melva Hildreth Flowers, Texas High School Class of 1970; Jim Pendergast, Texas High School Class of 1981; and Dr. Loretta Rhodes-Sanders, Dunbar High School Class of 1965.

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Since 1992, the district’s Distinguished Alumni Awards program has celebrated graduates of Texas High School and Dunbar High School who have shown excellence in their professions and made meaningful contributions to their communities. A committee of district employees, students and community members selects the honorees.

“These honorees exemplify the values Texarkana ISD seeks to instill in every student: a commitment to lifelong learning, dedication to public service, and the drive to make meaningful contributions to society,” TISD Interim Superintendent Sherri Penix said. “Their professional and personal achievements inspire us, and we take pride in recognizing them as Dunbar and Texas High School graduates.”

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Melva Hildreth Flowers, Texas High School Class of 1970

Flowers has spent more than 40 years in education, public service and community leadership in the Texarkana region. She is an adjunct instructor and student retention adviser at Texarkana College.

She is president of Texarkana Resources for the Disabled and board chair of the Housing Authority of Texarkana. She was named the 2025 Texas & Southwest Regional National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials Commissioner of the Year and has received the Living Legend Award from Jarvis Christian University. She remains active in numerous civic and service organizations.

Jim Pendergast, Texas High School Class of 1981

Pendergast has spent more than 40 years in aerospace engineering and human spaceflight with the U.S. Air Force and NASA’s Johnson Space Center. He earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Texas A&M University.

His career includes work on the Space Shuttle, International Space Station, Orion, Artemis and Gateway programs. He has led development of critical spacecraft systems and hardware and served in mission operations and safety leadership roles. His honors include the NASA Distinguished Award. He also mentors young people pursuing careers in science, engineering and technology.

Dr. Loretta Rhodes-Sanders, Dunbar High School Class of 1965

Rhodes-Sanders has dedicated more than 50 years to public education, with a focus on students with special needs. A retired educational diagnostician and evaluation specialist, she began her career as a special education teacher with Texarkana ISD and later spent 24 years with Fort Worth ISD.

She earned a Doctor of Education in curriculum and instruction from Texas Wesleyan University and is a member of the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education. She received the 2022 Fort Worth ISD Service Award and was selected as a Top Educator in 2023.

A day of celebration

The day includes a reception at the Texas High School Sullivan Performing Arts Center, followed by a panel discussion with Texas High students. The honorees will also visit Parks Elementary School and Dunbar Early Education Learning Center and be formally recognized at the Distinguished Alumni Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Texas High Career and Technical Education Commons.

Other activities include a tour of Texas High’s CTE facilities, interviews with student communications interns and a special presentation during the afternoon pep rally.

The celebration wraps up Friday night at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, where the three honorees will be introduced on the field as honorary game captains before the 7 p.m. game.

“These alumni serve as examples for our students through their demonstrated hard work, perseverance, and commitment to helping others,” TISD Board of Trustees President Amy Bowers said. “They show others that these traits can open doors, inspire change, and leave a lasting legacy.”