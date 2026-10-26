Tiger Theatre Invites Community to Enter the Upside Down for a Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru Experience

TEXARKANA, TX — Something strange is happening in Texarkana this Halloween. Tiger Theatre is inviting the community to take a trip to Hawkins, Indiana, for “Welcome to Hawkins,” a Stranger Things-inspired Halloween drive-thru experience taking place October 29–31, 2026, at RocketFast Car Wash on Summerhill Road.

Combining Halloween thrills with a unique fundraising opportunity, the three-day event offers guests a chance to experience the mysterious world of Hawkins and the Upside Down — all from the comfort of their vehicles while getting a car wash.

Visitors can expect a spooky atmosphere inspired by the popular television series, transforming an ordinary trip through the car wash into a Halloween adventure. From the eerie world of Hawkins to the mysteries lurking in the Upside Down, organizers say it’s one car wash guests won’t soon forget.

More than just a Halloween experience

Beyond the scares and excitement, “Welcome to Hawkins” gives the community a chance to support Tiger Theatre and its student performers. By participating, guests help support the theatre program while encouraging creativity, artistic expression and opportunities for students to develop their talents on and off the stage.

Community members who cannot attend but would still like to show their support are encouraged to visit the event’s online ticketing page.

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Get your passes now

Passes are available for advance purchase. Tickets are $20 per car, regardless of the number of passengers — so load up your vehicle and come experience the Upside Down for Halloween. Organizers note that all sales are final and cannot be refunded. Community members are encouraged to secure their passes early.

Event details

Event: Welcome to Hawkins – Halloween Drive-Thru Experience & Car Wash

Welcome to Hawkins – Halloween Drive-Thru Experience & Car Wash Dates: October 29–31, 2026

October 29–31, 2026 Location: RocketFast Car Wash, 3501 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503

RocketFast Car Wash, 3501 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503 Hosted by: Tiger Theatre

Tiger Theatre Tickets & support: tigertheatrearts.ludus.com

Whether you’re a longtime Stranger Things fan, looking for a different way to celebrate Halloween, or simply want to support local students, Tiger Theatre invites you to join the fun.

Get your car washed. Experience the thrills. Support Tiger Theatre. Just remember: when you enter Hawkins, you never know what might be lurking in the Upside Down.

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