Alvin J. Knight, age 35, of Fouke, AR, died Friday, October 23, 2026. Alvin was born on August 4, 1991, in Ukiah, California.

August 4, 1991 – October 23, 2026

Alvin J. Knight, age 35, of Fouke, AR, died Friday, October 23, 2026. Alvin was born on August 4, 1991, in Ukiah, California.

Alvin enjoyed camping and sitting by the fire. He loved spending quality time with friends and family, especially his daughter. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed being around people that he really loved, especially his friends.

He was a veteran of the National Guard and an electrician.

His was a very funny, outgoing guy who loved his family and daughter very much. He loved to give others a big bear hug and really loved his energy drinks.

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He was preceded in death by his father, Harold J. Knight; grandparents, Alvin and Oneida Shuemaker, Carol and Buzz Anton; and aunt, Anita Murphy.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Lisa M. Rhine of Willits, CA; his daughter, Annabel Knight of Atlanta, TX; sister and brother in law, Brandy and Kevin Allen of Franklin, OH; sister and brother in law, Kimberly and John Roberts of Sapulpa, OK; brothers, Matt, Ryan, Sheridan, Keegan, and Jeremiah Knight all of Willits, CA; nieces and nephews, Derrick, Kendra, Liberty, Makayla, Justice, Makinly; his uncle, Troy Wood of Fouke, AR; and his aunt, Brenda Herring; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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