September 27, 1940 – October 23, 2026

Audrey Pauline Robbins, 86, passed away on October 23, 2026.

She was born on September 27, 1940, to Joel Volley and Mary Lee Powell in Guernsey, Arkansas.

Audrey enjoyed taking trips to the casino, working at the Red River Wrecker Service truck stop, and she loved listening to George Strait. She also liked to watch the hummingbirds and ducks and especially got joy out picking on her grandbabies.

Her family will remember her as a wonderful and loving mother. She always made sure the people around her were taken care of, and she was willing to help anyone in need, no matter who they were. Audrey absolutely adored her late husband, L.D., and she truly loved him with all her heart. She leaves behind a legacy of strength and compassion. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

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Audrey is preceded in death by her husband, L.D. Robbins, her parents, her siblings Doyle Powell, Etta Belle Hawthorne, Buddy Powell, Dillard Powell, Alene Stagner, Virgil Powell, and the triplets, twins and other infant siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robyn Rowe, Rickie Robbins and wife Jennifer, and Rebecca Akin and husband David; seven grandchildren, Joseph Dalton Rowe and wife Savanna, Britney Rowe, Riley Robbins, Lainey Robbins, Dawson Akin and wife Leah, Annah-Marie Harris and husband Gavin, and Kyzer Akin and wife Lainey; seven great-grandchildren, Gunner Rowe, Joseph Dalton Rowe II, Diesel Akin, Indie Akin, Emrye Harris, Audrey Harris, and Axel Akin; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home- Hope.

Burial will follow at Watercreek Cemetery in Guernsey, AR., under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home.

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Courtesy of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes.

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