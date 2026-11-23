He also enjoyed relaxing with a margarita at his favorite spot, El Chico’s.

July 6, 1964 – November 22, 2026

He also enjoyed relaxing with a margarita at his favorite spot, El Chico’s.

Christopher Scott Treadway, known to all as Scott, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2026. He was born on July 6, 1964, in Chattanooga, TN, to his parents, Alton and Pam Treadway.

Scott was a loving husband, devoted father, and proud “Monkey” to his grandchildren, as well as a true friend to everyone he met. Whenever you walked into a room, you could find him by simply following the sound of his unmistakable laughter. He had a deep love for the Texas Rangers, classic cars, and taking cruises. One of his most cherished memories was rebuilding a 1968 Camaro alongside his father. He also enjoyed relaxing with a margarita at his favorite spot, El Chico’s. Scott was a dedicated and hardworking man who took great pride in everything he did.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Treadway; and his grandparents, Mary and Gordon Piercy and Harvey and Monelle Treadway, and his childhood best friend Brian Bomberger.

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He is survived by his loving wife, Amy Treadway; his children, Ryan Treadway and Christopher Treadway (Katie); stepdaughter, Leah Shifflett; his grandchildren, Adi Shifflett and Waverly Shifflett; his mother, Pam Treadway; sister, Cyndi Treadway; brother, Tim Treadway; mother-in-law, Martie Powell; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service honoring Scott’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family invites friends to join them after for a meal at his favorite spot, El Chicos located at 420 Realtor Ave, Texarkana, AR 71854.

Memorial donations may be made to MPN Research Foundation for Polycythemia

Mail your donation check to: MPN Research Foundation PO Box 2690 Carol Stream, IL 60132-2690

To make a donation by phone: Our team can assist you with a donation over the phone

Call us: 773-977-7216

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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