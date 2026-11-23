Richard Edward Lewis, age 82, of New Boston, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at his home, surrounded by his family.

January 12, 1944 – November 21, 2026

Richard Edward Lewis, age 82, of New Boston, Texas, formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Lewis was born on January 12, 1944, in Ardmore, Oklahoma. He retired from ABF in Texarkana, was a member of the Teamsters Union, and was a member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.

He was a hardworking, compassionate, loving, and kind man who deeply cherished his family and his Christian faith. He was truly the “Rock of the Family,” a role model and legacy that will forever be remembered by all who knew and loved him. One of Richard’s greatest joys was tending to and caring for his cows and spending time out in the fields. His favorite sayings and guiding principles were “Do It Right the First Time,” reflecting the dedication, integrity, and strong work ethic he carried throughout his life.

Richard found great satisfaction in being around family and especially the grandkids. He also enjoyed traveling and experiencing new places with Rebecca.

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He is preceded in death by his wife and best friend of thirty-eight years, Rebecca Lewis of New Boston, Texas; and daughter, Sandra Peavy Autrey; his parents, Arthur and Edna Lewis; his sister, Betty Ann Teafatiller; two brothers: William Earl Lewis and Murray Don Lewis; and his special uncle, Bill Lewis.

He is survived by his four sons: Vernon Lewis and wife Susan of Texarkana, Arkansas; Wayne Lewis of Texarkana, Texas; David Peavy of Texarkana, Arkansas; Michael Peavy of Texarkana, Texas; four daughters, Pam White and husband Ken of Texarkana, Texas, Mary Mills and husband Roger of Little Rock, Arkansas, Marian Holder and husband Ricky of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Judy Carroll and husband Danny of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Glen Lewis; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A. M. Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at Myrtle Springs Baptist Church, with Dr. Kyles Peters officiating. Burial will be in Rocky Mound Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, on Tuesday, November 24th from 5:00 to 7:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Myrtle Springs Baptist Church, 555 CR 2111, Hooks, Texas, 75570. A special thank you to the staff at Gentiva Hospice.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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