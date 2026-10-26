August 16, 1946 – October 23, 2026

Betty Sue Parks, 80, of Hope, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2026.

She was born on August 16, 1946, in Sulphur, Oklahoma, to Monroe and Martha Redmond.

Betty spent her working years at Champion and later at Wadley as part of the kitchen staff where she worked until the age of 77. She truly enjoyed the time she spent with her co-workers, and she was loved by each of them.

In her free time, Betty enjoyed fishing, hanging out at the farm, bowling, and going to the casino. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her family.

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Her family will remember her as a hardworking woman, a believer in Christ, and a wonderful homemaker. She was known for her saying, “It’ll be alright”, and she leaves behind a legacy of love and light. She will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know and love her.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bobby Lee Parks, her parents, her son Bobby Don Parks, her grandson Trent McKamie, and six siblings, Floyd, Lois, Bonnie, Berneice, Diane and Ricky.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Scott Hatfield of Hope, AR.; one brother Jerry Redmond of Edmond, OK.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home- Hope.

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To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Betty Sue Parks, please click here to visit our sympathy store.

Courtesy of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Homes.

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