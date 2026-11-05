Billie Jean Clark, 84, of Texarkana, passed away on November 5, 2026, in Ashdown, Arkansas. She was born on November 14, 1941, in McNeil, Arkansas to William and Etta Griffis.

November 14, 1941 – November 5, 2026

Billie Jean Clark, 84, of Texarkana, passed away on November 5, 2026, in Ashdown, Arkansas. She was born on November 14, 1941, in McNeil, Arkansas to William and Etta Griffis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson Christopher Daniel Ritchie, sister Judy Talley, and nephew Will Looney.

Survivors include her son Chris Ritchie and wife Gayla of Texarkana, Texas; granddaughter Ashley Daniel and husband Sean of Texarkana, Texas; sister Pat Looney and husband Joe of De Kalb, Texas; brother Rodney Griffis of Texarkana, Arkansas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Billie Jean Clark will be remembered with love and respect by all who knew her. Her life began in McNeil, and through the years she carried with her the quiet strength and enduring spirit that marked her journey. Her passing leaves a place of deep absence in the hearts of those who cherished her.

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Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and honor of Billie’s life. Visitation will be held on November 8, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas, 3515 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, Texas 75503. A graveside service will be held on November 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Shiloh Lamertine Cemetery, 1650 Columbia Rd 41, Waldo, Arkansas 71770.

As those who loved Billie Jean Clark come together to remember her, may they find comfort in shared memories, lasting love, and the enduring impact of her life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Walnut Church of Christ, Texarkana, Texas.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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