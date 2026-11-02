July 28, 2009 – October 30, 2026

In Loving Memory of Bryson Nathaniel Dean

Bryson Nathaniel Dean, 17, was a beloved son, brother, grandson, and friend whose life, though far too short, was filled with love, laughter, music, and unforgettable memories. Bryson was a young man who lived life in his own way. He had a big personality, a funny sense of humor, and a smile that could tell on him before he ever said a word. He loved making music and writing rap songs, and he truly had a gift for it. Music was one of the many ways he expressed himself, and he took pride in sharing that part of himself with others. He had a heart that gave people second and even third chances, and he touched more lives than he probably ever realized. To his mama, Bryson was so much more than her firstborn son. He was her baby boy, her first love as a mother, and the little boy she had the privilege of growing up alongside. In many ways, they grew up together, making memories that she will carry with her for the rest of her life. She knew his little smiles, his silly ways, and even that certain smile he would get when he was trying to get away with something. No matter how old he got, he would always be her baby boy. The bond they shared was one that could never be replaced, and no amount of time would ever have been enough. Bryson loved his family deeply. He was a mama’s boy, but he also loved his dad, his little sister Gracie Mae, and his baby brother Thomas Van. His family was a huge part of his world, and he will forever hold a special place in each of their hearts. He was surrounded by numerous friends and family who loved spending time with him, just as he loved being with them. Whether through laughter, music, conversations, or simply being together, Bryson had a way of making memories that will never fade.

Bryson is survived by his father and mother, Justin and Amber Meeler of Stamps, Arkansas; his beloved sister, Gracie Mae; and his brother, Thomas Van. He also leaves behind numerous grandparents, family members, and friends who cherished him deeply and will miss him beyond measure.

Though his time was far too brief, Bryson’s life made an impact that will last forever. His laughter, his music, his mischievous smile, his personality, and the love he shared will never be forgotten. There will forever be songs that bring back memories, moments when his family wishes they could hear his voice just one more time, and days when they would give anything for one more hug. A mother’s love does not end when her child leaves this world. It lives on in every memory, every song, every photograph, and every beat of her heart. Bryson will forever be his mama’s first baby, and she will carry his love with her until the day they meet again.

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Forever loved, forever missed, and never, ever forgotten.

A service will be scheduled, arrangements are being made at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations for Bryson may be made to A O Smith Funeral Home.

Courtesy of A.O. Smith Funeral Homes.

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