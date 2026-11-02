Cathy Sue Jordan was born on July 6, 1957, in Texarkana, TX. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend whose greatest joy in life was her family. Her world revolved around the people she loved most, and there was nowhere...

July 6, 1957 – November 2, 2026

Cathy Sue Jordan was born on July 6, 1957, in Texarkana, TX. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend whose greatest joy in life was her family. Her world revolved around the people she loved most, and there was nowhere she would rather be than surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren, and family.

Cathy was married to the love of her life, Ronnie, for 39 wonderful years. Together, they built a life filled with love, memories, and family. She was a devoted mother of three, and her children were always the center of her world. Her nine grandchildren held an especially precious place in her heart, and she eagerly anticipated welcoming her first great-grandchild in December.

Cathy enjoyed the simple things that made life special. She loved cooking for her family, spending time at the river, shopping, and, most of all, being wherever her family gathered. She also had a special love for animals, especially her beloved dog, Belle, who was by her side through so much of her health journey.

Before her brain cancer diagnosis in 2010, Cathy worked for many years at Collom and Carney, where she formed many lasting friendships and cherished relationships. Following her diagnosis, she faced numerous health challenges and retired from her career, allowing her to spend her time doing what mattered most to her: making memories with her family, enjoying time with Ronnie, and loving on her grandchildren and Belle.

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Cathy will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her love of home and togetherness, and the countless ways she made those around her feel loved. While she will be deeply missed, her love will live on through her husband, children, grandchildren, soon-to-arrive great-grandchild, and all those fortunate enough to know her kind soul.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Jordan; daughter, Brandi Garrett; son, Hulen and Colleen Watkins; daughter, Kelsi and Bo Ayres; brother, Terry and Sherrye Tidwell; and sister, Christy Tidwell. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ashlee and Matthew Gentry, Taylor and Austin Powell, Paige Morris, Emily Garrett, Tucker Watkins, Thomas Watkins, Tripp Ayres, Griff Ayres, and Elle Ayres. Taylor and Austin are expecting their first great-grandchild. She is also survived by many other family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Iva Nell Tidwell, and her eldest brother, Jimmie Tidwell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home- Arkansas, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 2:30 PM, with Rev. Scott Sundbye officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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