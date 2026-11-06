Charles Edmond Pruitt II, age 86, of Atlanta, Texas, passed on to join our Lord and loved ones, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. He and his twin sister were born February 11, 1940, in Atlanta, Texas, to Clara Ray and Volentine Sandoval...

February 11, 1940 – November 3, 2026

Charles Edmond Pruitt II, age 86, of Atlanta, Texas, passed on to join our Lord and loved ones, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. He and his twin sister were born February 11, 1940, in Atlanta, Texas, to Clara Ray and Volentine Sandoval Pruitt. Charles worked summers for his father and for Caver Construction. He graduated from Atlanta High School in 1958. Charles attended Texas Tech University and served in the United States Army’s 49th Armored Division being honorably discharged in 1962 as the divisions youngest Sargent. After serving in the Military Charles went to work for Hobart Manufacturing in Dallas. He married his sweetheart Billie Sue Rainey in 1964 and welcomed their son Charles in 1965. Charles simultaneously pursued and built his own businesses in timber, land sawmills, crosstie brokerage and cattle. He served as a board member and president of several local banks and Atlanta Memorial Hospital. Charles was an avid Texas Tech Red Raiders fan but was a bigger fan of people. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman but most of all he was a big fan and supporter of his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and V.S. Pruitt; his wife, Sue Rainey Pruitt, his sisters, Sandra Walker, Angelia Jones and Gwynneth Pruitt.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Pruitt; son, Charles Pruitt and wife Pamela Lund Pruitt; grandchildren, Taylor McCarty, Emily Dray and husband Jonathon; great grandchildren, Waylon Dray, and Presley McCarty; and many nieces and nephews from the Pruitt and Rainey families.

We are forever grateful for the family memories and his part in them. He will be remembered for Kindness, Loyalty and Love.

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Visitation will be Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10 am to 11 am, at First Baptist Church, Atlanta.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2026, at First Baptist Church, Atlanta, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service, with Bro. Wes Mills and Steve Rainey officiating.

Interment with Military Rites will be in Kildare Cemetery, Bivins, Texas.

Those wishing to memorialize Charles may make contributions to Cal Farley’s Boy Ranch at calfarley.org

Courtesy of Hanner Funeral Service.

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