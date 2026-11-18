Ricky Wayne Smithey, age 64, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2026, in a Shreveport, Louisiana hospital. He was born on December 31, 1961, to Marilyn and Roy Smithey in West Memphis, Arkansas.

December 31, 1961 – November 16, 2026

Ricky Wayne Smithey, age 64, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2026, in a Shreveport, Louisiana hospital. He was born on December 31, 1961, to Marilyn and Roy Smithey in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Ricky spent his childhood in Gilmore and Frenchman’s bayou. He often told stories of his childhood in the country, and the fun times made fishing, coon hunting, and making mischief with his brothers and cousins. Oh the fun that was had!

At 19 years old, after falling head over heels for his wife of now 45 years, Darla, Ricky accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He was a member at Second Baptist Church of West Memphis, AR.

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter, Victoria ‘Tori’ Smithey. He is survived by his wife, Darla Smithey; his children, Ricky Smithey (Chelsea), Holly Conrad (Chris), and Beau Smithey; 5 grandchildren; two brothers, Phillip Smithey and Michael Smithey; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

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Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash Texas. Following the chapel service, family and friends will gather in the conference room at Hampton Inn and Suites, 4601 Cowhorn Creek, Texarkana, TX 75503.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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