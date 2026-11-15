Cherry Ruth Howeth

Cherry Ruth Marshall Howeth, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Monday, November 9, 2026. She was born on April 1, 1936, in Marshall, Texas to Leonard and Ruby Marshall.

April 1, 1936 – November 9, 2026

Cherry Ruth Marshall Howeth, age 90, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Monday, November 9, 2026. She was born on April 1, 1936, in Marshall, Texas to Leonard and Ruby Marshall.

Cherry was a member of the First Baptist Church – Red Springs. She was a former Children’s Sunday School teacher.

She spent her working years as a Registered Nurse at Wadley and Saint Michaels Hospitals. Once she retired from nursing, she became an RN instructor at Texarkana College. After retiring from teaching, Cherry went on to help her husband in running Howeth Coffee Service and Texas Tea, serving the 4 States area for many years.

She is preceded in death by; her husband, Jimmy Howeth; her daughter, Teresa Merritt; one grandson, Cody Merritt; both of her parents; and five siblings, John, Billy, Jim, Dora and Jean.

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Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Jimmy (Lori) Howeth and Rodney (Gina) Howeth; 4 grandchildren, Denisha Howeth, Jessie (Nina) Howeth, Brannon Howeth, and Amber (Dustin) Hayes; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild; along with a host of other family and friends.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of The Bunch Woodview Center and Chambers Home Health & Hospice for their compassion and care.

Memorials can be made to the Bunch Woodview Center 5704 Richmond Road, Texarkana, Texas 75503 or Chambers Home Health & Hospice 1939 Moores Lane Texarkana, Texas 75503

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.

A private burial will be held.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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