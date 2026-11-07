Dianna Kemp, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2026, at her home. She was born in Houston, Texas, on November 11, 1953, to her parents, William and Betty Guyton.

November 11, 1953 – November 6, 2026

Dianna Kemp, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2026, at her home. She was born in Houston, Texas, on November 11, 1953, to her parents, William and Betty Guyton.

She was a devoted homemaker who loved cooking, hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Above all, she was known for her caring heart and was always ready to help anyone she knew.

She is survived by her husband, Oris A. Kemp; three sons and daughters-in-law, Alton and Beth Wheat of Texarkana, TX, Anthony and Brandi Wheat of Zachary, LA, and Oris J. and Teresa Kemp of DeKalb, TX. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, Ricky, Skyler, Luke, Carson, AJ, Ethan, Oris (Red), and Emma; three great-granddaughters, Raylynn, Adaline, and Jenny Lynn; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A time of visitation will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Monday, November 9, 2026, from 6:00-8:00 PM.

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A graveside service will be held at Memorial Gardens at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, with Kevin Schutte officiating.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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