April 14, 1960 – October 26, 2026

Dr. Robert Clark Green

A Life Well Lived. A Life Well Loved.

Dr. Robert Clark Green, affectionately known as Clark to his family and friends and “Papa Doc” to his grandchildren, passed away on October 26, 2026, while in Maui, Hawaii. He was born on April 14, 1960 in Texarkana, Texas.

Clark spent his life caring for others. For more than 36 years, Dr. Green was a trusted physician to generations of children and families throughout the Texarkana community. He cared for countless newborns, helped worried parents navigate difficult moments and watched children grow into adults with families of their own. To his patients, he was more than a doctor. He was a familiar face, a reassuring voice and someone who genuinely cared.

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Beyond his work as a physician, Clark’s greatest joy came from the people he loved. As a husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, he gave freely of his time, his generosity and his love. He made those around him feel special and never missed an opportunity to show them how much they meant to him.

Clark also had a love for traveling the world. He believed there was always another place to see, another experience to enjoy and another adventure waiting around the corner. His travels reflected his curiosity about the world and his appreciation for the people who made it special.

More than anything, Clark will be remembered for his extraordinary kindness and generosity.

He was a cheerful soul who made people feel welcome, valued and loved. He had a way of making someone’s day a little brighter, often through the simplest gestures. He was generous not just with what he had but with his time, his attention and his affection.

And Clark was never shy about telling someone he loved them. Whether you were family, a longtime friend or someone fortunate enough to become part of his life, you never had to wonder how Clark felt about you. He understood that love was never meant to go unspoken but expressed freely and often.

Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Donna Green, who both passed away earlier in 2026. He leaves behind his loving wife, Shannon of 29 years (or 356 months as Clark loved to count), his children, Laura (and David) Orr, Emily (and Clint) Musgrove, Hunter (and McKenzie) Green, his seven grandchildren, Ellison, Ollie and Adley Orr, Siena and Heidi Musgrove, Harper and Vivian Green, his three siblings and a host of extended family members, friends, colleagues and former patients whose lives are better because they knew him.

If you would like to do something in Clark’s honor, the family has a simple request:

Leave a big tip. Buy someone’s lunch. Be generous when no one is watching. Tell someone you love them. Find a small way to make another person’s day a little brighter. That would make Papa Doc smile.

Clark did those things naturally, and our world could use a little more of that.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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