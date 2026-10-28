Edward Angelsberg

Edward Louis Angelsberg, 79, passed away on October 26, 2026, at a local hospital. He was born on August 29, 1947, in Richmond, California, to the late Daniel and Ruby (Southall) Angelsberg.

August 29, 1947 – October 26, 2026

Edward Louis Angelsberg, 79, passed away on October 26, 2026, at a local hospital. He was born on August 29, 1947, in Richmond, California, to the late Daniel and Ruby (Southall) Angelsberg.

Edward graduated from Harry Ellis High School in 1965. He was a proud Eagle Scout and a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam aboard the USS Mullany. Following his military service, he earned his bachelor’s degree from East Texas Baptist University, where he received his Bachelor of Theology. He remained committed to his faith and enjoyed running as a hobby. He completed marathons in Dallas, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Edward worked for more than 20 years as a purchasing agent for Mayo Manufacturing before retiring. He was a longtime and devoted member of First Baptist Church of Texarkana. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who cherished his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Bradley Angelsberg.

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Edward is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marcia (Ramsey) Angelsberg; one son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Gina Angelsberg of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren, Davey and Alana Howard of Wake Village, Texas, and Megan Howard of Texarkana, Texas; and Emma Angelsberg of Texarkana, Texas. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Baker and Ava Howard.

A private memorial service will be held by his family.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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