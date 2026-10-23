James Terry Kindley, age 73, of Queen City, Texas, died Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at his residence.

September 21, 1953 – October 21, 2026

James Terry Kindley, age 73, of Queen City, Texas, died Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at his residence.

Mr. Kindley was born September 21, 1953 in Karnack, Texas. He was a retired diesel mechanic and member of the Bikers Against Child Abuse.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Gail Kindley

He is survived by one son T.J. Kindley and wife Jessica of Queen City, Texas; one daughter, Laura Thomas and husband Daniel of Bigelow, Arkansas; one brother, Perry Kindley and wife Sherry of Waskom, Texas; five grandchildren, James Thomas (Nicole), Brady Thomas (Rachel), Jeffrey Kindley, Hailynn Kindley and Amberly Early; one great grandchild, Bella Thomas and numerous other relatives and friends.

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Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2026 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Courtesy of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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