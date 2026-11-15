January 26, 1971 – October 31, 2026

Jason Michael Norman, 55, of New Boston, Texas, passed away on October 31, 2026.

Born on January 26, 1971, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jason was the son of Billie Raelene and Larry Michael Norman.

A proud veteran of the United States Army, Jason went on to build a career as a self-employed construction contractor. Hardworking and determined, he was never one to shy away from getting his hands dirty or doing things his own way.

Jason was truly one of a kind. Hilarious, stubborn, and often the life of the party, he had a way of turning an ordinary gathering into a memorable one. He loved sharing stories about his family and friends, often bringing laughter to those around him. Whether he was fishing, enjoying a round of golf, or listening to good old-fashioned rock and roll, Jason appreciated the simple pleasures in life and the company of those he loved.

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To those who knew him, Jason was a big brother in every sense of the word. He had a larger-than-life personality, a strong will, and a heart that wasn’t always immediately visible beneath his rough exterior. He could be rough around the edges, but underneath was a compassionate man who deeply loved his family. Those who took the time to know him understood that behind his stubbornness and humor was someone who cared more than he sometimes knew how to express.

Jason is survived by his three children, Lindsay, Christopher, and Julia; his mother, Billie Raelene; and his siblings, Jeff, Greg, and Ammie and grandchildren: Cason, Kyler, Josie, Daniel, Samuel, Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Michael Norman, his grandfather, Earl Anderson and a granddaughter, Chandler.

Jason’s memory will live on through the stories he told, the laughter he brought, and the people who knew and loved him. His life was uniquely his own, full of personality, imperfections, humor, and heart. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 12 noon in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Justin King officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until 12 noon before services. Interment will follow in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston

To send a flower arrangement in memory of Jason Michael Norman, please click here to visit our sympathy store.

Courtesy of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

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